Javier Tebas has encountered a revolt from the League clubs. The leader of the employers’ association of First and Second Division teams has seen how those who hold him in power They have refused to agree to their decision to carry out massive tests on all teams on April 28. with the aim of speeding up the restart of the competition.

If Racing de Santander was the first to open the ban on Wednesday night with a public statement, on Thursday morning they have joined in unison their refusal to the Thebes test all the Basque clubs of First, Celta, Oviedo … The tsunami was unstoppable for the president of the League, who first threatened an administrative descent to the wayward teams, finally giving in at noon to the demands of the clubs.

Decisive has been the position of Real Madrid and Barcelona in this matter. The white team has transmitted that without the Health OK no tests will be carried out, while the culé staff refuses, as this newspaper reported yesterday. With these noes on the table and seeing that Salvador Illa’s ministry has the power to commandeer those tests, Thebes has backed off seeing all the damage he could receive from a decision as accelerated as it was reckless.

The Government maintains its firm position that the League return this season and that there will be soccer from the month of June, but nobody understands the rush of Thebes, not even the clubs that see in this announcement of massive test a way of being exposed to society. “Why can footballers take tests and not sanitarians or security forces?”, was argued in groups of WhatsApp players.

Angry with Aganzo

Not in vain, footballers expect a strong reaction from the AFE to the tests and not lukewarm letters asking for information. Many players, including international players, have expressed their discomfort to the management of the coronavirus and their poor defense of their rights to David Aganzo.

The soccer players know that they can be very marked by the decisions of Thebes and that is why they do not explain themselves because their union does not defend their image vis-à-vis society. They have had to be the ones who have had to move to tell their clubs that they don’t want tests. Meanwhile, the union was playing cards and polls.