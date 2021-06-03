Javier Tebas and Jaume Roures, morning split against Florentino Pérez and breakfast with diamonds at the Ritz

Javier Tebas continues his campaign against Florentino Pérez and Real Madrid. The president of the League, in a meeting at the Pro Foro Industria y Deporte, came to the top to once again stoke the Madridista president, whom he disrespected again with his usual contemptuous ways.

«It seems that it is very cool to say ‘it is that young people already consume in another way’, other things or even less, as the president of Madrid says, but it is not having a clue “, he snapped about Florentino Pérez’s statements about the need for a Super League and a reform of current football.

In a forum in which he was accompanied by his audiovisual partner Jaume Roures, the leader of the club’s employers’ association began to teach everyone. «It is fashionable to say that about young people and it is not true. The 15 to 24 age group sees football the same as the 34 to 50 age group. What is true is that they see it differently. When you are watching a game on Twitter, regardless of the team, the players are trending or what happens on the field. And there we find a type of audience. And he is not the president of Madrid, who does not even have a Twitter account», He asserted.

Tebas did not want to value the ostensible drop in the audience of League matches and assured that the public watches football while doing something else at the same time, as if they were listening to the radio while cooking. «People watch football with a second screen where they are commenting. Also on Instagram, on Twitter, Tik Tok and Twitch… Doesn’t anyone know who Luisito Comunica is? He is the biggest youtuber in Spanish speaking and we want him to broadcast LaLiga matches. We’ve been behind him for a long time trying. You have to ask what we are doing and who?explained Tebas, who is desperately trying to win over Ibai Llanos to promote his competition.

Roures, unleashed against the operators

Roures, currently very affected by its liquidity problems to buy television rights and asking for bailouts from the Government, attacked the large technology companies, who have exploded their business with Mediapro. ‘Amazon is a supermarket, not pay TV. His strategy is to buy rights to some sporting events to serve as a claim for other services, “he said, while he began to give lessons to Mark Zuckerberg, assuring that Facebook sports rights” do not work much. ” Roures forgot that Tebas, in that same forum, had recognized that some platforms of the North American businessman they were used during the broadcast of the matches.

«They will be participants in the process or companions of the sport, but they are not an alternative or the solution. What they are is fabulous distribution elements. If you are on Netflix or Amazon, you reach an important complementary audience ”, he ended up recognizing a Roures that has a very complicated future in the acquisition of television rights and that, in the future, will probably focus on producing the matches for these giants.

Then breakfast at the Ritz

After taking a mass bath in a forum convened by 2Playbook and the newspaper AS, Tebas decided to go to the Ritz hotel in Madrid to have breakfast with his colleague Roures. It is striking that the president of the League, linked to the extreme right as a former member of Fuerza Nueva and a VOX voter, maintains such a friendly and close relationship with a well-known Trotskyist and Catalan pro-independence activist.

It is clear that both provide feedback and support in difficult times. This Tuesday, without going any further, Thebes went to the television that is owned by Roures, Gol TV, to attack Florentino Pérez again at the expense of the Super League, giving Ceferin ideas to sanction the white club, Barça and Juventus. Surely the Ritz did not tiptoe over his future plans against the white president.