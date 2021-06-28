Javier Solo seeks synergy with new talents – El Sol de México

In the more than ten years that he has been in music, the Spanish singer Javier Only has collaborated with different artists from the independent scene (such as Marbel Flores, Jordi Pleguezuelos and Sergio Vila), an experience that has allowed him to know different ways of making music . Now he wants to share his own knowledge with emerging singers, through a dynamic to participate in his new album Un buzo en América.

“I like the synergies that music allows you. I have worked a lot with young people because I studied social education, one of my tasks was to work with people at risk and vulnerability,” he told El Sol de México by telephone. “It will be a contest, and also the opportunity to be present in this project, I hope they see it as a way to share their music with the world.

Although those in charge of selecting the winner will be his producers, the singer stressed that the most important aspect that he himself will take into account is that the applicants are honest in front of the microphone, and really convey the feeling that he seeks to communicate with his songs.

In addition to this collaboration, the album also features the voices of Fernando Mandina, a member of the Spanish group Reincidentes, Los Daniel and Jenny and The Mexicats, whose duet is titled “La madre que trajo”.

REMEMBER HIS LIFE IN A BOOK

When the pandemic broke out last March, Javier was on tour with his band promoting his previous album. The sudden news that they should suspend all their activities fell like a bucket of cold water, but after a couple of days of wondering how to proceed in this scenario, he began to reflect on his trajectory.

That process led to a book entitled “When my soul is a songbook, your face is a poem.” “One of the things that this epidemiological situation gave us was time, my 15-year career in music can go through my mind, and it occurred to me to translate it into an album that comes with a book.”

“When I started singing I realized that not only did I have the need to write everything that happened to me, I also had the need to share it. And that’s where it all started, so I really enjoyed writing this title,” he concluded.