Javier Santaolalla, physicist and aspiring astronaut: “I hope to inspire others to pursue their dreams”

He is one of the scientific popularizers in Spanish with the greatest projection and wants to tell, from within, the adventure of becoming an astronaut

He has worked at the French Space Agency, at CERN in Geneva and has just passed the first phase of tests for the selection of ESA astronauts

The European Space Agency offers four positions to go into space to which some 10,000 people will choose

Javier Santaolalla is one of the Spanish scientific disseminators with the greatest projectionn of the present time. On his YouTube channel, ‘Date a Vlog’, he has close to two million subscribers, an audience that has been gained by dint of tackling some of the most exciting, but also more complex, concepts in physics, with a casual style and rigorous explanations, but at the same time entertaining.

His profile is that of a scientist who likes to tell what he likes, and his resume proves that he is passionate about science, and especially physics and space. He is a telecommunications engineer, doctor of particle physics, has worked at the National Center for Space Studies in France and thanks to a scholarship he developed his doctorate at the European Organization for Nuclear Research, better known as CERN, where the ‘Large Hadron Collider’ is located and where, during its stay, there was one of the most relevant discoveries in physics of the last decades: the Higgs boson.

On his return from Switzerland he began his scientific dissemination project on YouTube, a field in which he has continued to investigate, he is a member, along with other scientists and popularizers of the Big Van initiative, dedicated to filming in Spain with scientific monologues and currently participates on the tv show ‘Orbita Laika‘, among other projects. He is also the author of the book ‘The Higgs boson is not going to make your bed: Physics as you’ve never been told’

His new adventure is to become the next spanish astronaut and to achieve this, it has been submitted to the selection of new astronauts of the European Space Agency. The registration period ends on May 28, so if any reader wants to cheer up, there is still time. There are four places and about 10,000 candidates are presented.

Question: Why did you decide to take the astronaut selection tests of the European Space Agency? Has it been an impulse of the moment or is it one of those dreams that many of us have as children and that comes from afar?

Answer: Since I was studying engineering at the University I became interested in space sciences. In fact, in my career I already took the direction for space communication systems and did my project on satellites and navigation at the National Center for Space Studies in France. So space has always interested me.

Then physics came through, which has a very beautiful relationship with space, and together they are a combination that, of course, makes the prospect of going to space have always been in my head. In fact, it is not the first time that I look to see if the call came out. He had not been out for eleven years.

Q: You have already passed the first selection phase, the one that refers to the academic and physical requirements, but this, as you explain in your videos, is a long-distance race. How do you deal with it?

A: Yes. We could say that this has been a pre-selection phase, or a zero phase, in which, as in any other job offer, some requirements are requested and, well, I have passed all the filters, including the medical tests, and now what remains is to wait and see what they tell us.

Applying to be an astronaut fulfills three very important goals for me. The first is, obviously because I want to do it and it is my vocation, because I think it fits a lot with my way of seeing life and it is something that I would love to do.

I would like to be able to disseminate science in space. Being able to tell what this adventure is like, what rockets are like, how an astronaut is formed, what his life is like, what are his fears

The second because I would also like to be able to disseminate science in space. To be able to tell what this adventure is like, what rockets are like, how an astronaut is formed, what his life is like, what are his fears. We are living in a very beautiful time in the era of astronautics and I think it is worth telling.

And a third, which I also consider very relevant, and for me is one of the keys to all this is that, through my example; I am a very hard-working person, conscientious and that when a goal is set, it works, without fear and with an attitude of improvement, well, that can inspire other people to overcome their own fears and face their challenges.

Just as I am afraid of this selection phase: failure, rejection and others, and I face it with the best attitude and always looking for what I can contribute and what I can learn, I hope that other people who have those same emotions of fear or uncertainty feel driven and motivated to follow their dreams and pursue their own goals in life.

Q: In recent years we are experiencing a resurgence of the space age. How do you see the future in this field?

A: Yes, of course, for science lovers and those nostalgic for the space age we are seeing a rebirth because there was a time, in the 50s and 60s, during the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union in which progress was made a lot, we reached the Moon, but probes were also sent, Mars was reached for the first time, the first images of Jupiter and Saturn were taken …

I think the beauty of all this is that it is a career that is growing like a snowball. More and more people are hooked. This is contagious

They were spectacular years in which a lot of love for science was also generated and, luckily, it seems that we are seeing a rebirth of the space age with great projects, with many missions in sight and the fruits I think we will soon collect because I believe The beauty of all this is that it is a career that is growing like a snowball. More and more people are hooked. This is contagious, like a virus, and luckily we are experiencing what I believe is a new golden age of space exploration.

Q: In this renaissance of space exploration, there is a name that often comes up because of the progress you have made with your rockets and your company SpaceX. What do you think of Elon Musk and the controversies that usually revolve around him?

A: I think society is very used to polarizing and seeing things in terms of black or white, for or against, red or blue, right or left … I think that he is a human like any other, with wonderful things, with many flaws, with things that will do better and others worse.

Elon Musk is putting in a lot of ingenuity and transforming the space travel industry

I don’t know him in person and I can only talk about what I see. The things that I like the most I applaud because it seems to me that it is really accelerating space exploration, it is putting a lot of ingenuity and it is transforming the space travel industry and it also does it with an amount of work and investment that is to be valued positively. and that it is contagious.

Then, on the other hand, because there will be other things with which you can be more critical. But come on, he’s a human with his strengths and weaknesses, he’s not the bad guy in the movie or a saving hero.

Q. You say that what Elon Musk is doing in the space industry gives off passion and the truth is that he has managed to keep many of us aware of all his launch tests of the Space Ship. Have you seen the SN15 video? What did you feel?

A: The creeps. It is also that he has an incredible magnetism and in the end the story is marked by people who drag and the guy drags with a personality that generates that polarization that we mentioned, of people who hate him and people who love him. But in the end he is doing things that have significance and that are making history.

Q: Why did you get involved in this dissemination? When did the bug of communicating science bite you?

A: Disclosure changed my life. My shift from engineering to physics was through the popularizer books I read and the documentaries I watched. Since I was at CERN doing my doctorate, I did many outreach activities such as guided visits to visitors who came to Geneva to see the laboratory.

I discovered how beautiful communication was, to spread enthusiasm to other people, how important teachers and the people who influence you in your life decisions are. I thought it would be nice to contribute because, also, another of the things that I perceived is that it was a social need to give a new approach to science, and in particular to physics, especially in the face of the youngest, people who are in those difficult moments. I too had doubts when I was 17 years old and I was attracted to being able to contribute and have a role in awakening scientific vocations.

Q: Who have been your references in the field of scientific dissemination?

A: I really enjoyed Xavier Punset’s ‘Redes’ and then I got hooked on popular science books and in particular Michio Kaku, Brian Greene and Stephen Hawking who, for me, are the three authors who really made me feel that what I wanted to learn physics.

Q: You are one step away from reaching two million subscribers on your YouTube channel. What kind of people see your videos? Are they, above all, young people?

A: Luckily I have a very diverse audience. There are many young people but there are profiles of all kinds. It is true that since I started I focused a lot on adolescents but I find it wonderful to be reaching profiles of all kinds.

I feel privileged because so many people come in and watch the videos and that they are also shared by different parts of the world and by people of all strata. I get very excited when I see a father with his son, a grandfather with his grandson …

I believe that we are also experiencing a very beautiful phase of what is the dissemination of science and hopefully it lasts a long time.