The tenth section of the Provincial Court of Valencia (eastern Spain) has reversed the sentence handed down last July by which the First Instance Court 13 of Valencia upheld the paternity claim filed by Javier Sánchez Santos, 44, against the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

The court, as recorded in the pronouncement provided by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), considered the appeals filed by the defendant and the Prosecutor’s Office when appreciating the exception of “res judicata”, without going into an analysis of the substance of the matter, given that the alleged son had previously filed other legal actions.

The lawyer Fernando Osuna, who represents the plaintiff, reported in a statement that he does not share this judgment and announced the presentation of an upcoming appeal before the Supreme Court, and “subsequently to the Constitutional Court or the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg if if necessary. “

This European court, according to Osuna, “is favorable to the scientific truth -which DNA evidence provided to the case by the alleged son would supposedly accredit-, above the res judicata.”

In the opinion of the magistrates of the Valencia Court, the filiation claim recently resolved by the Valencia Court of First Instance 13 was already the subject of a judicial ruling years ago within the framework of two other procedures that ended with the rejection of the claim.

The first of these began in 1991 as a result of the lawsuit filed by Javier Sánchez’s mother and was also processed by the First Instance Court 13 of Valencia.

The court then declared the paternity of the singer, but the eighth section of the Valencia Court reversed that decision in an appeal judgment that was later confirmed by the Supreme Court and in respect of which the Constitutional Court in 2003 inadmissible an appeal for protection.

The second procedure was initiated by a lawsuit identical to the previous one filed by Javier Sánchez in 2004 before the Court of First Instance 3 of Marbella (southern Spain) and which was dismissed in a car. The dismissal was ratified on appeal by the Provincial Court of Malaga.

The tenth section of the Valencia Hearing has now determined that there is no doubt that these previous processes “were aimed at the claim of extramarital paternity without possession of state” by Javier Sánchez and that “identical in all of them was the cause of ask for”.

The court does not share the thesis of the Court of First Instance 13 of Valencia when rejecting the res judicata exception and recalls that Javier Sánchez. He appeared in his own name, in the appeal phase, in the process derived from his mother’s lawsuit, so there is a subjective identity between that matter and the one now resolved.

And it understands, on the other hand, that the orders issued in the framework of the second procedure by the court of Marbella and the Audience of Malaga became firm and have full effect when it comes to appreciating the exception of res judicata.

