Javier San Román reveals mismanagement in Liga MX, “Irarragorri is the boss”

Javier San Roman, president of the Irapuato Club, decided to take out several “dirty rags” from Alejandro Irarragorri And now it was the turn of the MX League, as he spoke about the great power that the president of Grupo Orlegi has over the decisions that occur in Mexican soccer.

In an interview for Fútbol Picante, San Roman commented that, for him, Irarragorri He is the one who manages what happens in national football, since even the meetings of the Owners’ Committee were held in his office.

“In my opinion, yes (Irarragorri manages Mexican soccer). Alejandro was also the president of the Committee of Owners. Many of the reforms and rule changes are done in Alejandro’s office. My son worked there for a time with Tampico and much of what is done in the League, the rules, are made there “

Javier San Román also spoke about the former president of the Mexican Football Federation (Decio de María) and of the MX League (Enrique Bonilla), assuring that Irarragorri was the one who “commanded” them when making decisions.

“I don’t know if he sent him, but before Decio and Bonilla I think he did, now I don’t know with Yon de Luisa”

Alejandro Irarragorri was one of the main ones pointed out when Liga MX made the decision to suspend promotion and relegation in Mexican soccer, since Atlas, one of the Grupo Orlegi teams, was deeply involved in quotient problems.

