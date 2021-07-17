Javier San Román explodes against Irarragorri and assures that they have “kidnapped” Irapuato

The novel of the Trinca Fresera del Irapuato continues, because after not getting his accreditation to be able to play in the MX Expansion League this Apertura 2021, Javier San Román explained the “real” reason why his team could not be promoted.

In an interview for Fútbol Picante, San Roman exploded against Alejandro Irarragorri and assured that all this comes from discovering irregularities when working with him in Tampico Madero and deciding to step aside.

Also read: MLS: Josef Martínez would have announced that he will leave Atlanta United due to a ‘lawsuit’ with his DT

“I began to review the Tampico in detail and as it did not seem to Alejandro that I knew so much. I had all the movements and there was a diversion of money”

“It is definitely the problem, I feel like” kidnapped “and the kidnapper lowers his mask and is someone known. I saw everything they did, the franchise is said to have been bought from Yáñez, the Tampico Madero, but it was paid to a Monterrey marketer and that one passes it on to another and that one to another, and from there they get the cash. ”

“As I see so many irregular things, as I cache it, he wants to erase me from the map. I believe that my crime was to have reviewed everything and reported everything. I went under the Fair Play, the first thing I did was go with Decio de María “

San Román commented that he went with Decio de María, who at that time was the president of the Mexican Football Federation, although he did not have much luck with this case, so now Irarragorri is taking “revenge” against Irapuato.

“I commented to Decio and he told me” take the loss and do it for your children “, that was about four years ago. Still a year ago I met with Alejandro and told him “I am retiring from football, my children, it is their life, so I ask you to please do not bother me”. The answer was yes, but they have never fulfilled one “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: