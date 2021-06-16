Javier Sainz takes more than a weight off his shoulders

Javier Sainz. © Golffile | Fran caffrey

The Spanish continue to shine at the beginning of the second day of the Challenge of Spain (Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cádiz). The morning was most fruitful, with a Santiago Tarrío (-9) ON FIRE with capital letters. The Galician has delivered a card of 64 strokes and has gotten, again, in the top positions and opting for the whole weekend. In view of the results it seems clear that the putter is working; a stick that he lent him Javier Sainz in the Czech Republic and which you have already permanently included in your bag. The funny thing about all this is that Javier Sainz himself (-5) also seems to have hit the key this last week. And he has done it with a Spider that Santi Tarrío left him. You know how capricious this sport is.

Vacarisas successfully passes the ‘Test of 10’ again in Sancti Petri

The Biscayan will once again enjoy a weekend at the Challenge Tour three years later. The last time the cut was made at this circuit was on June 15, 2018 in Saint Omer. That date is far away, but the truth is that in this period of time he has only been able to play 13 tournaments.

“It’s a shame the end with those three consecutive bogeys, but hey, I’m seeing things that are coming out, so I’m going to stick with that. Little by little I am recovering that spark that I had a little off. This week I’m doing a lot of life with Santi Tarrío and Lucas Vacarisas, so let’s see if something sticks to me ”.

Tomorrow’s shift has left us the good work of Alejandro del Rey (-6), Antonio Hortal (-5) and Borja Virto (-5).

Check the live results here

McIlroy travels back in time to meet the boy from Congressional

Also follow us on Telegram on the channel @tengolf