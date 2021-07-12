Javier Ribalta prints his stamp in Parma

07/11/2021

On at 21:02 CEST

Javier Ribalta has returned to Italian football attracted by an ambitious project: to return Parma to the elite after the painful KO of relegation to Serie B and to lay the sporting foundations of a club that has won six international titles, including three UEFA Cups, and has won the Coppa d’Italia on three other occasions.

“I was presented with a very interesting project, a new American property with a long-term vision and obviously a club with an important history and tradition & rdquor ;, Ribalta explains to SPORT. The Catalan has passed through Torino, Milan, Novara, Juventus, Manchester United and Zenit de Saint Petersburg before assuming the challenge of the general sports management of Parma, a club that has gone through various economic vicissitudes and is now raising its head again .

The incorporations

Without a doubt, the most exciting news for his fans is the signing of Gianluigi Buffon, who joined Parma when he was only 13 years old to start a fantastic career, who now, at 43, still stands. “His return is a very big hit on and off the field. Inside, because he is still a first-rate international goalkeeper and outside, because he will bring enthusiasm, leadership, charisma and experience. It was an easy arrival due to the desire and motivation he had from the first moment & rdquor ;, assures Ribalta, who also analyzes two other high-profile additions.

Barça had Adrián Bernabé in their sights, who opted for Parma. “He is a great talent and a player with great potential, which is consistent with the type of football we want to develop. Our coach, Enzo Maresca, coached him in the Manchester City U23 and knows him perfectly & rdquor;, remember.

He too ‘Mute’ Vazquez has joined the ship. “Its quality is indisputable and we hope it will help us achieve our sporting goals & rdquor ;, points out Ribalta, excited about a project tailored to him and from which his unmistakable stamp is already perceived.