Atresplayer Premium continues to bet on new fiction in these difficult times of confinement in which entertainment and culture are more necessary than ever. Atresmedia’s payment platform debuts this Sunday Mentiras, its new series with Javier Rey and Ángela Cremonte at the head of a cast that also includes Manuela Velasco, Miquel Fernández and Paco Tous, among others.

The production, adapted from the British film Liar, deals with a very topical issue, despite the exceptional context in which we find ourselves due to the coronavirus crisis: Laura (Angela Cremonte), a literature teacher from Mallorca, is raped in her first appointment by Xavier (Javier Rey), father of one of his students and renowned surgeon of the island. From that moment, a police, media and popular trial is unleashed, which puts the viewer in the awkward position of doubting the victim.

For Javier Rey this is one of the most “interesting” challenges in the series: “The viewer is going to change his pole constantly, sometimes the same person will believe what she says and sometimes they will believe what he says. Another thing is what whether it is politically correct or not, that is another matter. But for that reason it seems to me a brave series, we put both possibilities on the table as real, “says the actor in words to ECOTEUVE.ES.

The actor also reflects on the timeliness of fiction at a time when hoaxes and fake news have emerged interestingly at a time of great sensitivity and uncertainty for the population: “Today lies, the lies, are the order of the day public accusations, anyone can today accuse anyone of anything, public opinion thinks without any knowledge about things […] The series also talks about how we are as a society and it comes at a very good time to open a debate about it. In the end, everyone, to a greater or lesser extent, lied. ”

How are you? How are you doing in confinement?

Inside the madness that is all this, quite well. I have done my routines and I am taking advantage of the time to do things that travel had prevented me from doing in recent years.

Do you get caught in the middle of a project?

Yes, I have postponed a movie I had out in a couple of weeks. It is not yet known what is going to happen in the future.

The series arrives this Sunday at Atresplayer Premium, undoubtedly one more proof that entertainment is more important than ever, right?

Yes, it always has been, but now more than ever, because being so many hours at home, people need to see things. In Spain we have a good fictional culture and having a good offer always benefits.

A few days ago, there was controversy in the world of culture due to the debate between whether it was convenient to make that blackout of protest or not in the middle of this crisis. Did you take sides?

It didn’t give me time to take sides, or not to take it, because I’m a bit disconnected in general. When I was finding out what was happening, the shower had already passed.

In the end, it served for the Government to reconsider and take measures to help the culture sector, right?

HmHm. (He nods silently).

The premise of the series is completely topical, despite the exceptional context in which we are. What attracted you to the project to accept it?

I really liked the directors and you could see that it was a solid project. I had already worked with Ángela Cremonte, with Manuela Velasco, with Miquel … I liked the cast and that is very important to me. It had all the characteristics that make me move around a project. But the most important thing is that he is a complex character, that you have to be very careful in how to treat him and where to take him so that he is absolutely realistic and not create a cliché.

How has the construction of your character been? Did you get to see the original series for it or did you prefer to avoid it?

I had not seen it and when they offered me the project I did not want to see it to distance myself, basically. It is an adaptation, but we do it to offer different things too. Within the same premises, we try to take the characters to different places. For that, it has helped me more not to see the series.

The fiction, at least in its first episode, is practically a carbon copy of the British original. How would you convince someone who has already seen it that you should also see the Spanish one?

In the first episode the conflict of what happens is raised, then to some extent it is normal that there are many similarities. But one of the things that we were clear about with this is how the characters, as a result of what happens, the specific fact that motivates the series, act and evolve based on what has just happened. I think that is going to distance us a lot from Liar as the chapters progress, how the characters accept what happens to them. From the same point of view, they will end up becoming different series.

The aim of the series to put the viewer in the awkward position of doubting the victim?

Yes, doubting the victim or thinking that he is the victim. The series is called Lies because it deals with things we live: accusations in public, lies are the order of the day, anyone can today accuse anyone of anything, the presumption of innocence is lost many times along the way, public opinion thinks without any knowledge about things, they make great headlines, fake news … The series also talks about how we are as a society and it comes at a very good time to open a debate about it. In the end, everyone, to a greater or lesser extent, lied.

One sees the series believing Laura, as it should be, after assuring that she has been raped. Do you think the series would dare to tell the contrary, that it is a false complaint?

The maturity of this series, from my point of view, and it is one of the things that attracted me a lot, is that it does not have a one-way vision of what is happening. The viewer is going to change pole constantly, sometimes the same person will believe what she says and sometimes they will believe what he says. Another thing is what is politically correct or not, that is another matter. But that is why it seems to me a brave series, we put on the table the two possibilities as real: are they both real, are they both lies or what is the truth? In the end, it is a game that lasts all season and I find it very interesting.

Xavier is convinced of his testimony, does he really believe that he has not raped Laura?

I have played a victim of a situation. In the end, the maximum premise that I have as an actor is to defend my characters. In real life, human beings are like that, no one considers himself the bad guy in the movie, others consider him. As I have played a victim of an unfair situation, we have carried it this way to the end. So absolutely yes, he believes everything he says because he feels that way.

Has it been difficult to put yourself in the shoes of your character? Have you lived a sour moment with Ángela Cremonte?

Yes, there have been awkward moments because there are very tough scenes, but I am an actor and this happens constantly. In the end, I really enjoy the talent of my teammates and it has been a series that has been an enjoyment. The directors and the cast have a lot of level and I think that this will be reflected and it will be interesting to see a Spanish adaptation that lives up to what has been done abroad.

Do you think that many men can feel identified with Xavier? Not in the fact that they are accused of rape, but that they rethink whether they have been able to misbehave without being aware of it.

I do not know. It depends on each one. In the end, fiction to the public takes them to different places. Probably there are people but I don’t know. Of course, what is going to happen is that a debate is going to be created around the information of things, how we judge the people around us … That is going to be the interesting thing. If you can feel or not identify with my character or not, I don’t have an answer for that.

The series gets to the point from the beginning and the plot progresses very fast. Will the pace relax in the next episodes?

Not at all. It is a series that tells a very hard story that puts all the characters to the limit and that the more it stretches in time, the harder it is. I think that we have gotten very muddled there, in the good sense of the word, we have gone to the bars to give it the intensity that history deserves, not to tiptoe over it.

The original has a second season. Will this one have it?

You will have to ask the bosses that, I have already done what I had to do and I do not know much more. And less in the time in which we are now.

Speaking of Lies, we are at a time of much overinformation in which some sectors of the extreme right have taken advantage to spread a large number of hoaxes. What reflection do you get from what is happening in politics?

Let’s see how I say it. I don’t give voice to nonsense and I don’t talk about speculation. I think right now the only thing I would ask of those at the top is to act intelligently and not partisanly. We are at a time when the smart, the wisest must make more decisions. I think that people who are not wise should not be given a ball, quite the contrary. You don’t have to retweet, you don’t have to bite, you don’t have to encourage … Simply, you have to listen to the wisest and not listen to those who are not.

Precisely your sector, that of interpretation, was despised by Vox, who called you puppeteers. When you read something like that, do you feel like responding or do you make an effort not to enter the rag?

If I answer this question, I’m already giving it a go and I don’t want to give it a go. In the end, you have to be consistent with what you say, I try to do it through my social networks and in my interviews. In the end, I am an actor and my job is to be an actor. Point. There are things that I don’t want to give up on. I think journalists should do exactly the same, because if nobody gives a ball, nothing of this would happen.

The problem is that in the end, it seems that it is very interesting to look for the conflict and look for the dirt to get news and look for more answers. I will not go into it, I pass. I am living a phase of absolute admiration for our toilets, of admiration with the people who take the bull by the horns, of the wise people who speak and give good advice. That is the only thing we have to spread, both journalists and those who have something to say. Nothing else.

What are you spending your time during quarantine? Have you recovered a routine or activity that you could not do at home before?

I’m watching a lot of movies, lots of series, reading lots of comics and books, and I’ve never done that because filming prevented me. It is true that I really miss going out for a run, which is something I did a lot, since I run marathons with groups of friends. I miss seeing people, but I have taken advantage of this time for my geeks and in my personal leisure to catch up more.