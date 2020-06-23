‘The snail’s house’ be the title of the young pear of the young director from Malaga Macarena Astorga. A fantastic and psychological horror thriller that will start filming in August and that will be starring Javier Rey and Paz Vega.

The film, promoted by the young producer from Cádiz, Alvaro Ariza, has a script by Sandra Garca Nieto, also the author of the eponymous novel from which it is inspired. Shot in the mountains of Mlaga and set in a fictional town in Andalusia, ‘The snail’s house’ We are moved to a haunting atmosphere full of disturbing characters where nothing is what it seems.

Its official argument is as follows:

« The writer Antonio Prieto decides to spend the summer in a town in the highlands of Malaga, where he hopes to find tranquility and inspiration for his next novel. There he meets Berta, a woman for whom he has an instant attraction, as well as some peculiar characters about those who begin to write and investigate. Antonio begins to discover that the locals keep numerous secrets and a disturbing hidden legend. The reality that living in those days will make him realize that sometimes reality far exceeds myths. .

The film, which will be one of the first to give power in Spain after the state of alarm, is a clear example of cinema led by women: From the screenwriter Sandra Garca Nieto to the executive producer Mara Luisa Gutirrez, considered by Vanity Fair one of the five most influential women in Spanish cinema, passing by the young new director Macarena Astorga in charge.

« ‘La casa del caracol’ is my first feature film, the achievement of a dream for which I have fought for many years, all my energies, all my accumulated learning, my experiences and my maturity will be implicit in each and every one of the frames of the film and, also, as Bernardo Bertolucci said, a film is a kind of melting pot where the talents of a team must be mixed and I am surrounded by the best, « says the director.

For his part, producer Álvaro Ariza indicates that « in these surreal times, where uncertainty takes over business visibility and we depend entirely on the evolution of world health that is not in the hands of anyone, and honoring the name of my company, This will also happen, it makes me feel happy to put my grain of sand for the recovery of our industry getting that ‘The snail house’ motor after the state of alarm, despite all the problems with which we have found to do it, taking into account that it is an international co-production and that it has the transfer of technical and artistic equipment from other countries and, precisely, to do it in Andalusia, where it was born « .

« We will also have a dream casting, Javier and Paz -among the names that I can now anticipate, but also all the others- with some luxury partners both nationally and internationally and put this entire project in the hands of a new director, Also from my land, Macarena Astorga, who, I still don’t understand how he never had this opportunity before, « concludes Ariza, who begins a new stage in cinema after his long career as a producer in other facets of audiovisuals. A company, based in Cdiz, with an international vocation that already has more than six major projects in the pipeline for the next three years.

This will also take place at the forefront of this co-production between Spain, Peru and Mexico / USA, which is endorsed by the trajectory of four great leading companies in their respective territories.

In Spain, he has delegated executive production to M Luisa Gutirrez, a member of Bowfinger International Pictures, a leading producer in the national sector with a long history in international co-productions and has, which is a great value being a genre film, with the experience of Basque Films and its partner Carlos Jurez, who has just won the public prize at the last Toronto Festival and the best film award at the Sitges Festival with ‘El hoyo’.

Tondero joins Per, the production company created by Miguel Valladares, which is the country’s largest entertainment company, responsible for seven of the ten highest-grossing titles in the history of Peruvian cinema and some selected at major international festivals such as San Sebastin, Toronto or Mlaga or the nominee for the Goya in 2015, Magallanes.

It has an important international sales and distribution division and manages the representation of the most prestigious actors in the country, among which are the very popular Carlos Alcntara (AsuMare, Perdida, Siete Semillas) and Norma Martnez (Proof of Life, La Vergenza, The White Slave), who will also be part of the cast of ‘The snail’s house’.

The co-production is completed with the Mexican-American company HippoEntertainmentGroup, the new production company created by the renowned Mexican actors Too Mauri and Antonio Mauri Alemán, focused on the production of top quality entertainment content for a global market, based in Los Angeles. and Mexico. Currently, the production company, in alliance with MGM International, is making its second production in Spanish, Mariachis, a series that enhances Mexican culture, through its traditions, culture and a new contemporary musical proposal.

‘The snail’s house’ It will be the first production resulting from the alliance between This To Happen, Bowfinger International Pictures and HippoEntertainment, which will set up a minimum of five feature films in the next two years.

The film will also have the participation of Amazon. The national and international distribution will be carried out by Filmax and will be available on Prime Video in Spain after passing through theaters.