Javier Méndez says Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to fight again

The head coach of the American Top Team, Javier Méndez says that Khabib Nurmagomedov “wants to fight again” less than a year after retiring of MMA.

‘The Eagle’ retired from the sport immediately after putting Justin Gaethje to sleep in the second round of their lightweight unification fight at UFC 254 in October 2020.

Nurmagomedov’s longtime coach says the undefeated Russian wants to return to the Octagon, but He won’t do it until his mother gives him her blessing to do it.. The 32-year-old fighter recently sent Méndez a message “send me the location” suggesting he could return to the sport.

«I suppose you could say that he wants to fight again – but absolutely not because his mother would have to give him permission before anything else, ”Mendez told Betway Insider. “I want to say that he misses the workouts, he misses the preparation.

“I took it as he misses being around me and training. Our relationship is more than a fight, it goes beyond fights«Added Mendez. “It’s not a relationship like, ‘Okay, I’ve finished my career, you know, my coach and I were just distant friends.’ Not. We are a family, we have grown up with each other. They are family to me and we will be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives.

Mendez believes that there is a time limit for any return of Nurmagomedov, but the ATT coach refuses to bet against his student returning to the sport.

«I can say this comfortably, that after two years out of the octagon, there will definitely be no return«Declared Mendez. Before that, when he feels young and in his prime, I’m going to say I don’t know. I can honestly say that if he’s still in his prime, there’s always a chance that he and his mother can talk. “

“I would not bet against it, but I know that there is a possible situation that I could see. If there is something that would make him come back, it is that he is still in his best moment and that he and his mother talk«.

