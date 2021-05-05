Javier Mascherano wants Lionel Messi to stay at FC Barcelona

The former Argentine footballer Javier Mascherano, who was teammates with Lionel Messi at Barcelona for eight seasons between 2010 and 2018, said on Wednesday that his “personal wish” is that Messi “can continue at Barcelona for much longer.”

“I have the personal wish that he can continue at Barcelona for a long time, I believe that it is a club that meets all the conditions for him to feel comfortable and to be able to enjoy his football and make us enjoy ourselves. That is the wish I can. have it in terms that it can continue, but it is a very private, very personal decision and we hope we can find out soon, “Mascherano said at an event organized by LaLiga.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso ‘grows’ and launches a challenging message for the Liguilla

The former Argentine midfielder, champion of two Champions League, five Leagues and five King’s Cups with Barcelona along with Messi, and who announced his retirement from professional football in November 2020 after finishing his stage at the Argentinian Estudiantes de La Plata, acknowledged that he has regular contact with the Barça forward.

“I do have contact with him, but I try every time we talk not to inquire about his private life, I think that is very private and very important for him,” explained Mascherano, who participated in this event through a videoconference from Argentina.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content