While soccer is stopped in almost the whole world by the pandemic of coronavirusSome protagonists take the opportunity to dialogue with the media. This time, the one who spoke was nothing more and nothing less than Andrew Iniesta, who currently works in the Vissel Kobe of the J1 League of Japan.

The Spanish crack that became world champion in South Africa 2010, said that Mascherano called him and expressed his desire that he go to play Students. “I spoke with Javi. He called me but we did not speak much in depth. He asked me how I was and I transmitted my situation here and nothing else. He told me his wish for me to go, if there were possibilities, but no more”, revealed in a note with Diario Olé.

Also, he took the opportunity to remember the final of World dand Clubs 2009, in which the Catalan team turned an incredible match against Pincha. “Against Students I could not play because in those semifinals I was injured and I was not in the final. But I do remember that definition was very complicated. If I remember correctly, Pedro Scores right and we go to overtime. But I have a very clear memory of a very tight game, “said Iniesta.

On the other hand, he referred to an Argentine soccer player who liked him a lot in the past. “Soccer is true that it has changed a lot. But it depends on the team you are in and the way you want to play. I really like 4-3-3 with the pivot and the two interiors. But in the end it depends on the players. Obviously, that coupling, the one we all think more or less, because I don’t know if it has been lost, but it is not as old as it used to be. Aimar, who was a player that I loved. It depends on the team, the way you like to play, the players you may have, “concluded the former midfielder of the Barcelona.

.