After 15 uninterrupted years as one of the maximum referents of the national team, Javier Mascherano he surpassed Javier Zanetti and became in the Argentine soccer player with the most games in the history of our national team.

The “Jefecito”, who decided to withdraw from Albiceleste after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he returned to Argentine football to play at Estudiantes de La Plata at 35, already thinking about the promising future what awaits you like coach.

#EDLP “Luckily I have fluent contact with Alejandro because he comes often to the club. He is a wise man, and one of those people must listen and learn. Along with Guardiola they are the technicians who most marked me”, @Mascherano in dialogue with @Liberotyc. pic.twitter.com/uQ3EfXVlIL – Leonel Wasilevsky (@lwasilevsky_) May 20, 2020

Precisely about the technicians who most marked him in his career he decided to speak in the interview with Líbero, of TyC Sports, pondering Alejandro Sabella and Pep Guardiola above the rest.

“Guardiola and Sabella. Two wise men. And one of the wise men has to listen to them. I had Alejandro in the National Team, we are going through a very beautiful and very strong stage, and he is a very prepared person not only to be a coach but with him you can talk about any topic. Someone as restless as I am, who likes to learn and ask, that comes as a ring to the finger. Now that I see it more often when I am in Students, I take advantage of it a lot “, Masche started.

“To get to Guardiola’s #Barcelona I had to reinvent myself, to play in that positional style of play that had nothing to do with what I had been doing in #Liverpool. Then he gave himself the chance to play central and learned a lot” Javier Mascherano pic.twitter.com/wkLKVPStyi – Maxi Pagani (@ MaxiPagani8) May 20, 2020

Then he followed by Pep: “He is another of the coaches with whom I have had many talks and I have learned a lot, both from football and from life. He has a different vision than the rest and we must take advantage of it”he continued.

“Upon reaching that Barsa I had to reinvent myself as a footballer. I came from Liverpool and in the Premier, at that time, football was very physical and very direct. Barcelona was the opposite. A terrible contrast, where positional play was the model. So I had to adapt to be able to belong and be part of that team. In principle, I was the replacement for Busquets until the chance arose to play as a central defender. I think there was my merit. The one of reinventing myself to be able to form part from another role “he recalled.

Finally, he named Marcelo Bielsa, although he recognized that he would have liked to have it with an older age: “It is surely among the best I have ever had. The problem is that I had Marcelo when I was very young and when you are so young you can retain little”, ended.