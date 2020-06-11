The singer Pau Donés, known for being the vocalist of Jarabe de Palo, passed away on June 9 at the age of 53, after a long fight against cancer. The musician was finalizing the details to bring out a new album, of which he had recently released a song. During these last days, many well-known personalities from different fields have published on Twitter and Instagram condolences and tribute messages in honor of the musician, highlighting the great legacy that the artist leaves. Now and how could it be otherwise the vocalist He has received a heartfelt tribute from Javier Llano in the ‘final’ of ‘OT 2020’.

In the first place, Roberto Leal has been in charge of giving the floor to the jury member and has started by expressing that Pau “leaves a huge void ” and to which he has added an emotional message: “Pau did not lose the battle but won the game of life. He will always be with us, he will be eternal for his songs, since 97 years and years have been with us and he will be eternal for the life lessons he gave us every time we could share time with him, “said the director of Cadena 100.

After this, Javier Llanos reproduced some words from Pau Donés himself: “He always said that we are on loan ‘and that life is urgent, that it is one and that we must take advantage of it. Lessons of life that this being who is still among us gave us, full of light, life and hope. Always eternal among us, with his songs Pau Donés will be“said the jury member, earning both public applause and public respect, who did not hesitate to praise Llano’s gesture through social networks.

‘That which you give me’

Pau before dying left everything tied up and ready to release a last albumIn fact, he showed a preview of his latest production. Jarabe de Palo published the single ‘That which you give me’ on May 25 in what supposed the return of the group with his and that has been his last legacy. In addition, he stars in his most personal video clip accompanied by his daughter Sara and with a message of thanks to life. The musician has always been optimistic and positive in his fight against cancer.