Javier Iglesias Villanueva will whistle the Girona-Rayo

06/17/2021 at 4:28 PM CEST

The referee chosen to whistle the duel this Sunday back from the last promotion match between Girona and Rayo Vallecano is already known. Meeting that will be held at the Montilivi Stadium and that It will be directed by the Galician collegiate Javier Iglesias Villanueva.

The 38-year-old Galician referee is the brother of the VAR member, Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva. It is his third season in the silver category of Spanish football where he rose in 2018 after his presence in Second B.

This season he has whistled 21 days in the Second Division where he has led the Catalan club on two occasions, both in his own stadium. The first in the victory on the ninth day with victory against Cartagena. The last in the 28th in the defeat by the minimum against Almería.

In the case of Rayo Vallecano, they have only been whistled once also at home in the 0-1 loss to Almería on matchday 10.

Santiago Varón will be at the VAR and the AVAR work will be carried out by Jon Ander González.