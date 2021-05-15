Javier Gutiérrez (‘Kings of the night’): “Spain continues to be very macho, homophobic and racist”

‘Reyes de la noche’, the new Movistar + series created by Adolfo Valor and Cristóbal Garrido and directed by Carlos Therón, premieres this Friday, May 14. Javier Gutiérrez and Miki Esparbé are in charge of starring in this Dramatic comedy inspired by the story of José María García and José Ramón de la Morena, legendary sports journalists from the 90s whose radio rivalry has been the starting point of this new Movistar production.

In our meeting with its protagonists, we asked them about their preparation to face the intense radio battles that take place in the series, but also for his perception of current society with respect to that archaic society of the 90s that is so well reflected in ‘Kings of the night’

There is still a lot of dandruff in this country. He is still very macho, very homophobic and racist. Many years have passed and we have improved on many issues, but on others we are still in the cave, “admitted Javier Gutiérrez. The actor justified his words by giving the example of the attitudes that are seen in the midst of a pandemic, recognizing that we still have much to learn as society. “You just have to see the recent images with the crowds taking to the streets with the dead still in the ICU. That means that it is a country that is not educated for certain things. “

‘Kings of the night’ also talks about the destructive power of the press, so Miki Esparbé reflected on the role that critics and the media play in his work as an actor. “It is very relative. Obviously we cannot live at the expense of what the critics decide, what is good or what is bad, we limit ourselves to working and defending our characters in the best way that we know and that we can,” explained the actor.

Gutiérrez accompanied the words of his partner with a reflection on the functioning of the film industry, in which he believes that the box office and public acceptance are more important than prestige or critics. “This is still a business, for many producers, for many television networks. And many times It rewards the success and the results that an actor or actress has at the box office more than the prestige that they can get for the very good reviews they have“.

Miki Esparbé and Javier Gutiérrez were also accompanied by Itsaso Arana, the great female protagonist of ‘Reyes de la noche’. The actress spoke of her role as Marga and admitted that the impunity and sexism in the work environments of the 90s that is reflected in the series “gives food for thought.” “I also find it very interesting how Marga herself and the female characters take it, how they too they tried to wear their femininity trying to compete with men“, he explained.

A series far from the biopic

‘Reyes de la noche’ is inspired by the real case of José María García and José Ramón de la Morena, but it is a fictional story. Its creators, Adolfo Valor and Cristobal Garrido, admit in their meeting with eCartelera that this decision was not motivated by fear of generating controversy, but because They are not interested in addressing a genre like the biopic.

“We never think of it as a biopic. It’s a genre that doesn’t interest us too much. The closest we get to it is a bit what Peter Morgan did in ‘The Challenge: Frost vs. Nixon’, a reinvention of a real episode, although it is true that he maintains the real historical figures, we do not. What we wanted was to start from a real historical event and to fable to the fullest, because what the three of us like is to imagine ourselves and tell stories.“Adolfo Valor admits.

Reyes de la noche opens on Movistar + this Friday, May 14.