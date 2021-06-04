Javier Gómez Noya and Lydia Valentín present The Bridgestone Olympic Games Roadshow 50 days from Tokyo

Bridgestone, Olympic and Paralympic World Partner, presented on Thursday morning at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee his initiative “Chase Your Dream, Overcome Obstacles “. The Spanish Olympic medalists, Lydia Valentín and Javier Gómez Noya, ambassadors of the brand, were present at an event in which they could see the trailer that will carry out “The Roadshow of the Bridgestone Olympic Games” by several cities in Spain and Europe.

The trailer is an initiative called to fulfill dreams and live in first person the experience around the Olympic Games. Those attending the event, who attended under exhaustive prevention measures, were able to enjoy the activities proposed by Bridgestone just 50 days before the inauguration ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lydia Valentin, three times Olympic medalist (silver in Beijing 2008, gold in London 2012 and bronze in Rio 2016), two-time world champion and four-time European champion He explained how he faces the countdown to his fourth Olympic presence. “These Olympics I think are going to be special for everyone, Since, if we were looking forward to them in 2020, after the postponement, the illusion has been redoubled. In addition, the preparation on this occasion has been more complex, due to the confinement and what this situation has meant for training and qualifying tests. Even so, we have shown that, if we persevere with perseverance and effort, our dreams will be achieved. The most important thing is to enjoy the competition, enjoy the process ”.

For the triathlete Javier Gómez Noya, five times world champion, silver medal in London 2012 and Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, we can also extract something positive from this situation “the pandemic has been an unprecedented challenge for all, both personally and socially, which in many cases, it has served to bring out the best in ourselves. In my case, as an athlete, all the difficulties experienced, the way in which we have had to adapt our way of training and

to competeIt is an experience that, without a doubt, will help us face these JJ. OO., With more desire and strength if possible. It is important to know yourself but above all to know what your rivals are doing and that day to be able to have a cool head and make good decisions ”.

Luis Miguel Alvarez, Bridgestone Marketing Director for Spain and Portugal, highlighted that “sponsoring the Olympic Games allows us to make our dream of serving society come true. Do it, in addition, in a JJ. OO., Held in the country where our company was born and forged is a true honor. And if, to all this, you add doing it in a context like the one that humanity currently lives, it is a real challenge that makes our initiative “Chase Your Dream, Overcome Obstacles”, makes more sense than ever and gives our

dear ambassadors, Lydia, Sergio and Javier to make this motto a reality, once again ”.

Victoria Cabezas, Secretary General of the Olympic entity, was in charge of representing the COE in the absence of Alejandro Blanco, who connected with the act by telematic means. “I hope and wish that Bridgestone will continue for many years with us and with Olympic sport, because the philosophy of this group represents excellence and Olympic values. It is a great honor to see your three ambassadors, three great champions like Lydia Valentín, the Chacho Rodríguez and Javier Gómez Noya. All three represent the best of sport, of Olympic values ​​and of your motto “Chase Your Dream, Overcome Obstacles”, said the COE secretary.

In Spain, after the presentation ceremony, the roadshow will visit the towns of Valencia at the Oceanogràfic June 5 and 6; Malaga at Muelle Uno on June 12 and 13; Madrid at Centro X Alcorcón, on June 18, 19 and 20 and Santander in Plaza Porticada, on June 26 and 27. I know

will ride in the area outside the trailer, a small basketball court, where all those who wish can try to equal or exceed the personal record of the ambassador, Sergio “el Chacho” Rodríguez of 17 successful and consecutive free kicks achieved as a player for Olimpia Milano in the 2019/20 season during the Euroleague.