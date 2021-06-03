Javier Dávila premieres amulets in ‘Pasapalabra’ and manages to beat Pablo Díaz

Javier Dávila had to face ‘The blue chair’ this Wednesday in Pasapalabra after being defeated by Pablo Díaz last Tuesday. The man from Salamanca saw each other’s faces with Nerea, a Madrilenian with a degree in Biology.

But the biggest novelty with which Javier faced the test were two new amulets, of which Cristina Alvis noticed in the contestant’s presentation: “They are made by hand and see if they bring me luck”said the man from Salamanca about his two new bracelets.

And boy did they, since He managed to defeat his rival in ‘The Blue Chair’ and gave him the opportunity to participate in his 55th program, where he had already managed to accumulate 18,600 euros.

After the Antena 3 contest tests, Javier and Pablo again disputed the jackpot in ‘El Rosco’ (€ 1,702,000) with 128 and 150 seconds of time respectively. Dávila was hitting letters until he reached 23 hits (He was missing the H and the P), waiting for what his rival would do.

Diaz, who contested his final test number 239, he failed the letter G and he had two letters (M and S) left to answer, so next Thursday he will have to fight in ‘The blue chair’ your participation in the program.

In the end, Javier’s new amulets worked for him and he managed to beat his two rivals of the day in this Wednesday’s program, so the man from Salamanca will continue to wear them in search of the Pasapalabra award.

Javier Dávila and Pablo Díaz, in ‘Pasapalabra’ ATRESMEDIA