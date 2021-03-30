Javier dares with everything in ‘Pasapalabra’ and answers the questions singing in Latin!

With Javier, Pablo has found a tough rival in Pasapalabra, and day by day both contestants are put to the test in the Antena 3 contest, but This Monday the man from Salamanca showed that he dares with everything, even with dead languages.

In ‘The musical track’, Roberto Leal gave them the first clue: “You’re going to like it … Year of the song, 1975. For five seconds …” and gave way to the first chords of the theme that they had to guess.

The first to press the button was Javier, who raised his eyebrows before answering: “It sounds like a party airs tara tara weird”, he answered without much success: “Tried well, but no”noted the presenter.

Pablo and Javier, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

“I have no idea, it doesn’t sound like anything to me,” Pablo admitted. Then Leal went on to the next track, a verse that was “a pillar of the song”: “And he dreams that he is a great champion.”

The man from Salamanca was again the fastest to press the button: “This is from my time and it’s Susanita has a mouse”. The presenter asked him to sing it “a little bit” and the contestant pointed out: “In Spanish?”

After singing the best-known verses of the children’s theme, Leal asked him: “Do you know it in another language?” Javier replied that he knew it in Latin, and proceeded to sing it in the dead language, to the surprise of all the spectators.