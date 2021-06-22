Javier Correa does not enter into Santos Laguna’s plans and could return to Argentina

After finishing his loan with the Rojinegros del Atlas, Javier Correa must report to Santos Laguna for the Opening Tournament 2021 of the MX LeagueHowever, his future could be in the Argentine Super League.

According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, strap does not enter into plans of the Warriors for the next campaign and is wanted by Silver students, a club that is already analyzing its possible hiring.

Also read: FIFA does not want to pay millionaire taxes for organizing the 2026 World Cup and threatens to take away its headquarters

“Forward Javier Correa will not continue at #Atlas, his pass belongs to #SantosLaguna but he would not continue at the club either. #EDLP is looking for him and has already carried out some polls for him, so that he will return to Argentine football, it will depend a lot on the proposals that come from abroad. “

Forward Javier Correa will not continue in #Atlas , his pass belongs to #SantosLaguna but he would not continue in the club either. #EDLP is looking for him and he has already carried out some surveys for him, so that he returns to Argentine football, it will depend a lot on the proposals that come to him from abroad. pic.twitter.com/gPQWdiCknk – -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) June 22, 2021

Correa arrived in Santos Laguna at the beginning of 2019 from Colón, to be loaned six months later to the Rojinegros del Atlas, a team where he played a total of 53 games in four seasons, accumulating a total of six goals and one assist.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: