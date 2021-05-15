Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández’s goal at LA Galaxy vs Austin FC

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez the bitter taste was removed after missing a penalty in the first half and after a good cross from Julian Araujo, ‘Chicharito finished in the small area in the 75th minute and increased the advantage for the LA Galaxy,

The Mexican attacker reached seven goals in his first five games, establishing himself at the top of the scoring table in the MLS, beating Raúl Ruidíaz of the Seattle Sounders, who has five goals.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari ended up furious with the Tuzos for the treatment received in Pachuca

LA Galaxy They have only lost one match at the start of the season, precisely against the Seattle team. Despite that, those led by Greg vanney they are in third position in the Western Conference with nine points.

Also read: Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón justifies the substitution of Santiago Ormeño against Atlas

Javier Hernández has shown that he is at a high level with his team and maintains the illusion of being considered again by Gerardo Martino for the Mexican National Team.