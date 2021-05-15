Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández would return to the Mexican National Team with one condition

With six goals in four games played in the new season of the MLS with the LA Galaxy in the United States, the historical scorer of the Mexican National Team, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, has returned to be in the center of attention of the coach of the TRI, Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino, who accepted that the youth squad Chivas He has the doors open in the Mexico selection if he continues to maintain that level.

Martino revealed in an interview on ESPN that he can’t let Chicharito’s good time go by in the MLS, but he is waiting for him to extend his scoring streak with the Los Angeles team to be able to recall him with the Mexican National Team.

“Now that he is in MLS he has obviously had a very good start, this is not an issue that anyone can ignore, so what we hope is that he can continue in this performance,” said Martino.

Incredible that Chicharito Hernández has not been summoned by Gerardo Martino with @miseleccionmx to face the League of Nations. Galaxy’s leading scorer with 6 MLS touchdowns. He is in a great moment and prefers to take Rodolfo Pizarro and Alan Pulido pic.twitter.com/NcgMzU8qwC – Luis Fernando Ortiz (@luisfer_op) May 11, 2021

In addition, the TRI technician assured that he has already met with Javier Hernández and has spoken with him personally, since he has traveled to the city of Los Angeles to see him directly and chat, so we only have to wait for the call to be given.

“Actually I have spoken with Javier, it is not that I have not spoken with Javier, it is more, I have traveled to Los Angeles, only that you have not found out. What any player has to do, understand that he has to do his job and then wait for the National Team coach to consider it, ”said Tata.

On the other hand, the director of National Teams, Gerardo Torrado, assured that there is no veto for indiscipline for Chicharito, emphasizing that he could return to play for Mexico like any other eligible footballer.

“I think that everyone, both the ‘Tata’ and I have always been very open and we have said that the doors of the National Team are open to all the players who can aspire to it,” said Torrado.

Martino once again clarified the situation that Santiago Ormeño and Rogelio Funes Mori are experiencing, highlighting that before them he has considered Henry Martín, Alan Pulido and Raúl Jiménez.

“Well, in this period that comes from two friendly matches and the Final Four, obviously Henry and Alan. In this that we have analyzed of the footballers that at this moment we think we have to cite, we find the four mentioned above and not Ormeño ”, commented Tata.

Regarding Funes Mori, Martino recalled that the Monterrey forward is not yet eligible due to a legal issue, so he cannot think about his call.

