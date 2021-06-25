Javier “Chicharito” Hernández sends ‘recadito’ to the Mexican National Team

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Mexican striker for LA Galaxy, sent a message to the Mexican National Team prior to the start of the Gold Cup and the Olympic Games, tournaments where the teams of Gerardo Martino and Jaime Lozano will compete this summer, wishing them all the world success despite absence.

‘Chicharito’ Hernández, not being taken into account for the Gold Cup, assured that he will be one more fan of the Mexican National Team and will support the Tricolor with everything to achieve their objectives this summer also in the Olympic Games.

Also read: Chivas will seek the signing of a striker in Santos Laguna

“For now I am one more fanatic and the only thing I wish is that they can win the Gold Cup, they can win the gold medal, and they can qualify for the World Cup, pure positive things for them,” he declared.

In addition, he sent a message to Funes Mori, Rayados de Monterrey striker, who will be in the Gold Cup with the Mexican National Team, after obtaining his naturalization to participate in the tournament.

“From Funes Mori, as always, to a player who is Mexican and a colleague by profession, I wish him all the best and hopefully he can break the National Team a lot.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content