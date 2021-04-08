Javier “Chicharito” Hernández sends controversial message to MLS; “I came to improve the League”

Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández had a bad season in Major League Soccer with him LA GalaxyHowever, the Aztec assured that improving the level of the League is one of his challenges for which he reached the MLS.

“I didn’t come here for the holidays. I came here to somehow improve their league. I want to see all the young talents in the United States improve like my teammates do in Mexico. There is a way Mexico needs to learn. from the United States and the United States must learn from Mexico, “Hernández told Futbol Americas.

Also read: Champions League: Marion Reimers is busted by the transmission of Bayern vs PSG

Chicharito He also commented that thanks to the rivalry that exists between Mexico and the United States, growth can be achieved by both parties.

“That is why that rivalry is so special, because both can improve in every way, they can teach some things, so that both countries in this sport can improve.” Chicharito added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content