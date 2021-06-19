Javier “Chicharito” Hernández revealed how the death of his grandfather affected him

Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández, forward of the Los Angeles Galaxy, recalled one of the most difficult moments of his life, when talking about the death of his grandfather Don Tomás Balcazar, legend of the Chivas del Guadalajara.

In an interview for the site “Goal”, “El Chicharito” Hernández He declared that the departure of his grandfather affected him a lot, because he ended up feeling lonely and did not accept himself, a state of mind that ended up being reflected on the court.

“When my grandfather passed away, at that time he was obviously very depressed. And I was lonely, but I never felt lonely in a way. More or less, it was as if I was afraid of being alone because I didn’t really accept myself or love myself “

However, this hard event also ended up “helping” Javier Hernández to grow personally, as he realized that there were things that were not under his control and for which he did not have to feel responsible.

“That departure and that death helped me to love myself, to accept myself, to surrender to a lot of things that I don’t have under control”

Don Tomás Balcazar died on April 26, 2020 at the age of 88, after presenting several health complications.

