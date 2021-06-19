Javier “Chicharito” Hernández opens up and talks about his current affairs “I’m not the best”

After a long absence, Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández returned to a call-up with the Mexican National Team, when he appeared in Gerardo Martino’s pre-list for the Gold Cup, complementing what has been a great year for the top scorer in Tri at the level. football.

In an interview for the portal “Goal”, “el Chicharito” Hernández stated that at the moment he feels quite concentrated and satisfied with what he has achieved, which motivates him to keep pushing to achieve new goals.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey goes for striker in Serie A

“I feel very connected to myself and I feel that I am walking to live the life I deserve, embracing the challenges and difficulties that I have in my life to be me, not even in my sport”

Despite this great start with the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS, which earned him his return to the National Team, “Chicharito” Hernández was sincere and accepted that he is not the best in various aspects of his life, but this is what that motivates you to keep working.

“Of course I am going to make mistakes. I am not the best soccer player, I am not the best friend, I am not the best partner, I am not the best father, I am not the best human being, but none of us are the best because the best does not exist “

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández appeared in Gerardo “el Tata” Martino’s Prelist for the 2021 Gold Cup and it will be until the end of this month of June when it will be revealed whether or not his return to the Mexican National Team will be confirmed, when the list is revealed final.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: