Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández launches a warning to Liga MX

Although there is still more than a month for the friendly match between the stars of the Liga MX and MLS of the United States, the forward of the Los Angeles Galaxy, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, is already thinking of winning everything to the representatives of Mexican Soccer in this match agreed for August 25.

Defending the United States league, Chicharito Hernandez You can already savor the atmosphere that will exist during the spaces prior to this match, because before the game you will participate in the Skills Challenge, indicating that you want to beat them in all the competitions.

Although the calls for both leagues have not yet been announced, Chicharito’s participation on the MLS side is almost a fact, because in addition to his convening power with the Aztec fans in the United States, Javier has had a scoring start this season .

“Very grateful that he is considered a Top player to be in an All-Star Game with all the stars of the MLS against Liga MX. It will also be the first time that the Skills Challenge lives, it is something very nice for people to see. how we live together, that he sees us doing more recreational things and not just playing soccer, although we will do that the day after, “said Chicharito.

For the All-Star Game, Hernández could share a new dressing room with Carlos Vela, another of the MLS figures who would be in the game and who is classified as the top star in the league in recent seasons, so Chicharito left see his joy at the possibility of playing again with ‘La Hiena’.

“What the hell to be with him (…) With Carlos I have had the good fortune to share a dressing room in many moments with the Mexican National Team and also in our first club, in Chivas, so it is always nice to get together with him and more for a A game as special as the All-Star, “he said.

