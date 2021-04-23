Javier “Chicharito” Hernández forgets about Sarah Kohan and goes out with his new “conquest”,

When everything seemed that Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Sarah Kohan were together again, after the return of the model to the city of Los Angeles California; the Los Angeles Galaxy forward was caught having dinner with his new “conquest.”

According to information from the show program “El Gordo y la Flaca”, “Chicharito Hernandez was caught having dinner with the influencer Caitlyn Chase in a famous restaurant in The Angels.

When this happened, Sarah Kohan was meeting her friends near the same area, and when asked about it, she just turned around and ignored the questions, while showing her support.

This friend of Sarah was questioned about the relationship and a possible separation, to which she only replied “It is a process, but it is not her decision.”

So far, neither Sarah Kohan nor Javier “Chicharito” Hernández have published a message about a possible separation and / or to talk about what happened these days.

