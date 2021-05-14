Javier “Chicharito” Hernández earns $ 6 million per year



The “Chicharito” Hernández enjoys great popularity in the United States.

Photo: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

At the time Javier el “Chicharito” Hernández has shone in the Mexican National Team, also with Chivas de Guadalajara and internationally with Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla.

Today he plays in the United States with the Los Angeles Galaxy, a team that paid around $ 10 million to take over his services as a forward.

Although the amount of his transfer was not very spectacular, the income of “Chicharito” skyrocketed, because of approximately $ 3.5 million annually that he earned in Spain, spent the $ 6 million annually that the Los Angeles Galaxy pays him in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The figure makes him one of the highest paid in the league.

1- Although his compatriot Carlos Vela has a fixed salary base lower than that of “Chicharito”, $ 4.5 million dollars, the LAFC forward has a series of guaranteed bonuses that bring his salary to $ 6.3 million dollars a year , which puts him at the top of the list of the highest paid in MLS.

two- “Chicharito” Hernández receives $ 6 million, according to information from the MLS Players Association.

3. Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuaín, from Inter Miami, receives a salary of $ 5.79 million dollars

4. Alejandro Pozuelo, Spanish midfielder for Toronto FC, receives $ 4.69 million.

5. Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez of Atlanta United earns an annual salary of $ 3.89 million.

The highest paid teams in MLS

1. Of the 27 teams currently in MLS, Inter Miami’s roster is the highest paying with a $ 17.8 million budget.

2. It is followed by Toronto FC, which has a payroll of $ 17 million.

3. The Galaxy with $ 16.8 million.

4. Atlanta United is still on the list with a headcount of $ 16.1 million.

5. FC Cincinnati, with a payroll of $ 15.5 million.

With information from Vive Usa

