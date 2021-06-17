Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Sarah Kohan, together on Noah’s birthday

The actress and model, Aislinn Derbez, was in charge of airing some images of the second birthday Noah, the eldest son of Javier ‘Chiharito’ Hernández and the Australian Sarah Kohan, with whom the former player of the Chivas and Real Madrid he had been estranged for almost a year.

Although a closeness with the mother of his children could not be seen, this would be one of the few times that J has been seenavier Hernandez living with their children in the presence of Sarah Kohan.

In the images released by the daughter of Eugenio Derbez, Sarah Kohan’s friend, Chicharito can be seen playing with Noah, while the boy is aboard a toy car and another video where he lives with the little one on an inflatable.

Despite the fact that in recent days, Sarah Kohan herself assured that Hernández has been an ‘absent father’ after the estrangement they have had as a couple, everything seems to indicate that Javier is doing everything possible to spend more time with his little ones.

In a recent interview with the LA Galaxy player, he recognized the great role that Sarah was playing as a family mother, ensuring that it helped him to be a great father as well.

“The mother of my children is spectacular, I also believe that this helps us a lot so that I can be a better father with who I am, she can also be a mother with what she is,” said Hernández.

