Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Carlos Vela are the highest paid in MLS

The MLS has gained ground in recent years among the South American promises; However, its figures are still footballers who are at the peak of their careers but who were influenced by a series of factors to play in the United States.

The great start of Javier Hernandez It has earned him the praise of the fans and the national media, since, after not performing last season, he has improved his numbers in his first four games, taking his salary on the field of play.

A few hours ago, the list of salaries of the footballers was revealed, being Carlos candle and the ‘Chicharito’ the best paid. The list includes base salary and bonuses, among which the LAFC player earns $ 6.3 million, while the LA Galaxy attacker comes in second with $ 6 million.

In the third position is Gonzálo Higuaín, who arrived last season with Inter Miami CF, and won 5.7 million dollars; in fourth place is Alejandro Pozuelo of Toronto FC, with 4.6 million dollars, while the Top 5 is completed by Josef Martínez of Atlanta United, with 3.8 million.