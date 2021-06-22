Javier Ceriani sings them to Chiquis Rivera and asks her to answer if her aunt abused her or not



Javier Ceriani sings them to Chiquis Rivera and asks her to say whether or not it is true that her aunt Pita Saveedra abused her.

“Chisme No Like” has been dedicated to everything related to the Me Too Latino movement. In the show business, both Javier Ceriani as Elisa Beristain have dedicated themselves to denouncing all kinds of abuse and harassment that have suffered some famous in the hands of men of power within the entertainment industry. However, this time it is the opposite. Journalist Javier Ceriani sang them directly to Chiquis Rivera to tell him if his aunt Pita Saveedra abused her or not.

A few days ago, a young man named Sebastián, son of Doña Rosa’s sister, accused his own mother of having long ago abused an 11-year-old girl. According to him, it could be his own Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, who long ago confessed that, as well as suffered abuse On his father’s side, the same thing happened to him once at the hands of a woman. Now Javier Ceriani has demanded that Chiquis Rivera answer whether this aunt actually abused her or not And if this would be the woman he spoke of a while ago.

Let us remember that Pita Saveedra implored Chiquis Rivera placeholder image to come out to deny that she was not the woman that he had abused her but, until the moment of writing this note, the singer would not have commented on it.

“Chiquis, the ball is in your court. This is very serious because if this is not true and you know that this is not true, every hour that passes you are doing terrible damage. Not to Pita, to Me too. Chiquis I ask you please come out to clarify, I ask you, I went out to clarify this situation. Every hour that you question this, as Juan often comes out and throws the drones and nobody clarifies if you are happy with that or not. There are things that, when you leave them in the air, there is an evil. Then Chiquis, if this is true, please go out and say so to really report this lady … “, The host of “Gossip No Like” asked Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter very directly.

He also said very clearly that the most serious thing about this situation and where not much attention has been paid, is the fact of how a son goes out to denounce a mother in this way. Certainly accuse a parent of sexual abuse to a third party is no small thing, especially taking into account that in the Rivera family there is a history of abuse of this style.

Javier Ceriani insisted you have to pay attention to Pita Saveedra and why his son did this. He questions the behavior between the two and the reasons why a son “shot” so violently at his own mother.