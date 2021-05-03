Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain: They fight ‘the theft of ideas’ from their colleagues and change their schedule ‘Live Gossip’



Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani grow up and come to the radio.

Photo: Estrella TV / Courtesy

Javier Ceriani Y Elisa beristain They fight ‘the theft of ideas’ from their colleagues from other entertainment shows, and change their ‘Live Gossip’ schedule, the program that has given Estrella TV so much success.

Yes, from this Monday they stop competing with ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ at 4 PM, and they switch to 6 PM. This is how the chain let it be known through a statement sent to the media:

“The unique and trustworthy style of Beristain and Ceriani has been responsible for countless exclusive firsts and notes for Spanish-speaking fans in the United States and Latin America. The series has had a steady increase in viewership level since the show premiered in June 2020..

In part a news outlet and in part a modern talk show, ‘Chisme en Vivo’ is considered one of the main sources of entertainment news in the Hispanic media, ”says the statement sent by Estrella TV.

For her part, Elisa Beristain, happy with the idea of ​​this new opportunity and growth within her career, and especially of this show that they created together with Ceriani said:

“We do a lot of research and get to know the stars and figures that we talk about. I’m not interested in gossiping, we want to show the truth and comment on the situations we present. I think most people are quick to judge and form opinions without knowing the facts. We prefer to talk to the celebrities who are at the center of this news, and present the evidence and the truth before people begin to judge. We want this series to be revealing and supported by truthful reports and not from a personal point of view“.

For his part, Ceriani, exclusively, stressed to us what entertainment means in this journalistic stage of his life, where he has faced important people in the medium and has been, along with his partner, the promoters of #metoolatino.

“My job beyond gossip is to do investigative journalism, serious without fear and without cronyism, the only commitment is the truth, and that the public find unique and courageous revelations. In addition to giving you joy, glamor, entertainment, let the public be complicit with us, sometimes laughing at celebrities and their frivolities … We set fire to the Farándula! … Much chili“, He assured.

‘Chisme en Vivo’ will be airing on Estrella TV for one year in June, and its birth was like a intelligent consequence of the great growth of ‘Chisme No Like’, the Elisa and Javier show on YouTube, the one that was born when the two crossed paths at an event, and decided to create their own space due to the lack of opportunities in major media.