Javier Cercas is studying to complain about a video about the process of two years ago taken out of context

The writer Javier Cercas is studying to complain about the diffusion of a decontextualized video of a conference of his in 2019 in which, given the situation in Catalonia, he pointed out that it was better to put himself in the hands of the unit led by a general of the Spanish Army present, the military emergency unit (UME).

Cercas gave that speech at the Roman Theater in Mérida two years ago and, this weekend, he appeared on the FAQS program on TV3 to present his novel “Independencia” in which he gave his vision of aspects related to Catalan politics and defended that Spain is a democracy.

After his appearance on the show The critics of pro-independence activists were unleashed on social networks and that decontextualized video was broadcast, in which the writer refers to a military unit that is none other than the UME, which helps in cases of catastrophes as happened in 2014 with the flooding of the Girona AVE tunnel.

The viralization of that statement without taking into account that it is the UME or that it occurred two years ago It has led Javier Cercas, as confirmed to EFE, to put the matter in the hands of the lawyer Carles Monguilod, based like him in Girona.

Cercas has stressed in any case that Monguilod, a lawyer who has participated in a good number of media cases such as the murderer of the Olot nursing home, “is studying it” and that, from that analysis, the decision will come about whether to proceed with any lawsuit.

The UME is an aid unit in cases of emergency and this data is ignored to imply that it is committed to a military intervention in Catalonia.

The video has traveled on networks and People linked to the process have contributed to this, such as the lawyer Gonzalo Boye, which has reproduced that fragment of the Cercas images in Mérida, the city from which the writer is originally.