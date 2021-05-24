Javier Cárdenas is fired from Europa FM in a sudden way

The presenter Javier Cárdenas has been fired from Europa FM and tomorrow he will no longer be in front of the microphones of the Atresmedia station, according to Yotele and has confirmed 20minutos.es.

The program presented and directed by Javier Cárdenas, Levántate y Cárdenas, had lost about half of its audience as of late, which had already put the communication group on alert.

In addition, Cárdenas He had been starring in numerous controversies for his opinions and theories at least questionable broadcasts on the air, which had caused not a few headaches to the station.

On just one month the contract of Javier Cárdenas expired and the station had already communicated its intention not to renew it.

However, finally the chain has finally decided to terminate ahead of time and unilaterally the contract, something that the clauses of the same allowed, as he has learned 20minutos.es.

Now he will be the announcer Juanma Romero the one who is in charge of the program morning, that will change its name, until the end of the season, to renew and rethink the space for the next one.