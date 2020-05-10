Javier Cansado, at his home in Madrid.B.P.

As behind me, in the video call, you see a painting with Marilyn’s face, she begins by telling me that she sees faces. “Yes, auntie, on the wall, on the floor, in a wrinkled towel. I see faces all the time, they look at me and I shy away ”, he lets go. I look at it on Wikipedia and it turns out that such a syndrome exists and is called pareidolia. I mean, am I talking to a pareidolic? We started well. His fund, meanwhile, are the showcases where he keeps the “more than 100,000” lead soldiers he has painted and wrapped one by one in the two great changes in his life and that are part of his leisure on the days of confinement. No need to ask him. “I thought that being confined was going to be tedious, but with routines, time goes by full steam,” he confesses alone.

Is confinement getting short?

No, let’s see, I’m sick of it. People say they miss hugging, but I don’t think we will hug that much later. About the bars, I understand, although what I miss the most is walking. He walked four or five hours a day. Now I walk to buy and, as I am a wealthy person, I buy everything in one place and thus redistribute wealth,

And what misses more?

Look … the family. It’s just that I spend all day with my wife and my son … We get along very well, but of course, I’m always on tour and now we’ve been together for seven weeks for everything and, uf, a little bit more, yes we got to miss .

The friction did not make the affection?

On the contrary, the friction makes the burden. And scratches that itch.

Is it so friqui for everything?

Yes. I have many hobbies and my problem is that I accumulate them. I accumulate passions. Even if I change one, I am still interested in the other. Humor is a cover, what I like are things that do not give money. If I could I would dedicate the whole day to the hobbies.

Diogenes ‘hobbyist’?

I do not care. Look: I decided to collect plastic caps because it became fashionable, but now I collect them only blue, precious, that they do not touch me.

As a licensed psychologist, can you self-diagnose?

I am a Freudian, and he no longer gets along. But Freud would say that mine is anal behavior. To retain. Of owning things. It is an eschatological thing, but it is so. If you look, collecting is more normal in men than in women. The woman also collects, but does not care as much. Man is like dumber. So I think I have that anal character, yes.

How ‘normal’ do you think this summer will be with the new normal?

Professionally I’m screwed because I’m going to be without work all year, with which I’m not going to enter anything. If you add to that the feeling of danger you say: this is not my life, we look like birds. Have you noticed the birds? They are all the time as overwhelmed. I hate birds, because animals, when there is a danger, flee and that’s it, but the birds are nervous all the time. All the time, aunt. So, I think that the human being this summer is going to be a bird.

IGNORANT ILLUSTRATOR

Javier Cansado (Madrid, between 63 and 65 years old, according to Wikipedia, who contradicts himself on dates that he neither confirms nor denies) says that he is working more than ever during his confinement, but “for altruism, for pure love of neighbor.” Battles of lead soldiers, which he illustrates and comments extensively on social networks, have reported new cohorts of fans, but also of haters, who accuse him of being a warmonger and a militarist. ” “He defends himself. Meanwhile, his ‘Illustrious Ignorant’ programs are still the most watched on YouTube.

How does it take to be the oldest of your humorous colleagues?

Man, I think I’m current. My head still does not live from the past, but from the here and now. But there is something generational that makes them not feel like theirs or that they feel yours. We may make the same comic approach, the absurd, whatever you want. But I speak of my children and they speak of their parents. And that is so.

Is he calling himself old?

Man, I realize this is ending. I am in shape, I take care of myself, but right now, in my vital moment, I am seeing the ears of the wolf and I do everything for health. I do autophagy, for example. I have dinner at 6 and I don’t have anything until the next day, and since it works for me, I do. Before I thought the world needed me. Well, the world … the Community of Madrid, I don’t want to be so ambitious either. But I start to think that this is not what it was and I have to take care of myself.

Does he grace himself?

When I improvise yes, I recognize it. I can’t see or hear myself. But there are times when the idea comes to me before I tell it and I’m so stupid that I laugh, I can’t help it. As I speak, that is fed back, and ideas come to me that I laugh, aunt, I get scared, I babble. And I say, dammit, I’m 63 years old according to Wikipedia. How can I babble on my joke? I’m dumb. But I can’t help it, it amuses me.

And what does he not do to him?

Politics. I’m not fucking happy. It distracts me from life. I try not to get pissed off, but it upsets me, it is the subject that always overwhelms me the most. I can’t get over it. When I listen to one it seems good to me and when I listen to the one who says the opposite it also seems good to me. It is that for me the word is a contract, and that they use it in vain I cannot bear it.

Are you not bored with yourself?

Well, what I think is that I talk too much. And sometimes I screw up a lot because I talk a lot and the fact is that I don’t like to talk. I speak without stopping, anything suggests something to me, the talk with you, the radio, the food with my wife and my children, … And then I say, what’s happening to me? Why do I talk all the time, if I don’t like to talk? Look at another pathology, you’ve already removed two. What a mess.

We could also talk about his desire to talk about money.

Yes, of course, it is that poor children … I have been a very happy child, but you went to the house of a friend who had heating and was cool. You said: oysters there are people who live here. So I really like money. And I like to talk about money because there is something like eschatological, going back to Freud. It is as if I had some original sin. The problem is not inequality, but poverty. So let there be rich people, well ole. I have won a lot of money, I have done it well and I do not hide it. Also, if I have a million, I have paid another one to the Treasury, and some of that is up to you.