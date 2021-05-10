Javier Camarena, the best singer of the year – El Sol de México

Singer Javier Camarena was honored by the International Opera Awards organization as the best male singer in 2021. The Mexican tenor was selected from a group of distinguished finalists made up of international artists such as Carlos Álvarez, Stephen Gould, René Pape, George Petean and Russell Thomas. .

The International Opera Awards institution was founded in 2012 as an annual celebration of excellence in opera around the world. Its objectives are to raise the profile of opera as an artistic genre, to recognize and reward success in opera, and to generate resources to provide scholarships for emerging artists, including singers, stage directors, conductors, vocal coaches and accompanists.

At the delivery ceremony, held virtually, Maestro Camarena, connected from Switzerland, declared that “2020 was a terrible year for culture and the arts. With practically all the opera houses in the world closed, our activity came to a standstill. Today, I dedicate this award to the entire artistic community that has remained steadfast and constant in its commitment to its work, thus demonstrating to everyone that music and art are essential to the health of the human spirit. Thank you for this recognition It motivates me to continue giving my best in every stage where I can perform ”.

Thank you @TheOperaAwards for this honor. Congratulations to all my colleagues, theaters, productions and all nominees and winners, I admire and respect each one of you.

With love, this award also goes to my family, the base and engine of my career, friends and work team; https://t.co/dq2Ro1AhhL – Javier Camarena (@tenorjcamarena) May 10, 2021

He also congratulated his fellow nominees and expressed his desire to meet them and their audience soon in a live performance.

Camarena will participate on May 12 in the presentation of the 2021/2022 season at the Gran Teatro del Liceu in Barcelona. He will perform a series of popular arias such as “La donna è mobil,“ Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön ”and“ Si ritrovarla io giuro ”, as well as duets of“ Rigoletto ”and“ Cosí fan tutte. ”The performance will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 19:00 hours in Spain and 12:00 hours in Central Mexico.