We had two dates. The first, on the eve of confinement, in a cute bar with cute people, what times. It was his last face-to-face interview – and mine – before the closure. The second, on Wednesday, by video call from her home, where she lives with her partner and her two-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, who are pregnant by contract. In the background, empty walls, few furniture and paintings still to hang since the last move. “I have no attachment to things. My life fits in a suitcase. Well now in a suitcase and two baby carriages. It is all I need. It’s sad to say these sad days, but I’m finally a happy guy. Are you not? He blurts out. Let’s see where I go.

Well, we all have our ‘mandangas’. Have you not had them?

Many. Well, not many, two or three very fat. And they have taught me. I did therapy four or five years. I stopped and listened to myself. I realized that I was doing things wrong and that I was afraid. It is absurd, but one day I realized that it had wings and did not know how to use them. Then the therapist, that wonderful man, said: we are going to learn to fly.

Where were the wings?

In the back, hidden. Suddenly one day I dreamed of them and now they would not fit in this room. I said to myself: damn, after hitting bottom, in a very sour moment, … Is it nonsense what I’m saying, no?

No, tell me about that click, please.

I fell off the horse and said: what the hell are you complaining about? What are you afraid of? Why don’t they call you? But if they are calling you. Absurd. Moron. I told myself about everything and realized that hell and paradise are within us and I wanted to build myself a friendly place. Sometimes hell you hide it, you put on a good face, you come home and you don’t fall asleep, and you don’t live.

Does your face hurt from smiling?

Well, it has hurt my face from smiling all my life.

Was he always the funny one in the group?

At school I saw that I was either taking my hosts, or jokes. There were always funnier and more talented people. But I have lasted. I don’t know if for strength, unconsciousness, stubbornness, for that absurd thing to go on. But I’m here, I make a very good living and I start to believe that they won’t kick me out. It has taken me 30 years.

CAMERA BEHIND THE CAMERA

Javier Cámara (Albelda de Iregua, La Rioja, 53 years old) debuts as director in a chapter of ‘Vamos, Juan’, the TNT series in which he plays a former minister at low hours, longing to return to touch political power. After 30 years of profession, the camera actor begins to believe that they will not take him any day from his ear back to his town, where he left to study Dramatic Art in Madrid, and where his 89-year-old mother still lives. . The first thing she will do when the confinement is over will be to hug her.

At 53 years old, he’s an older dad, do his kids love him?

Yes, and continue. Now I am with them all day, I am not fit and I end up exhausted, but happy.

What have they taught you?

Not to be afraid. I know it’s the complete opposite of what an old father would say, but now I’m not afraid of anything, and it’s because of them.

In ‘Let’s go, Juan’, the protagonist, a politician in low hours, goes to Turkey to put his hair on. Have you been tempted?

A teacher of Dramatic Art released me one day, after one of those classes of feeling cloud and walking among stones: ‘Javier, I love you, but I think you are going to do theater. Film and television no, because you have small eyes and you are going to be hairless. ’ I swear I believed her. I don’t hold a grudge against him. From a young age I knew that I was going to be out of my hair, I have never been shy and I never pursued the dream of cinema and television. That came as a precious gift.

Never wanted to be a star?

I left my town because I was drowning. My father had two small gardens and he told me that I had to be a farmer. I suspended COU, I repeated, I did tremendous things … And a teacher said to me: why don’t you try the dramatic art school? It was a flight forward, I did not know that this earned a living. I swear to you there is a part of my hypothalamus that is still that man. There is a man from Albelda de Iregua, La Rioja, who knows that at any moment they are going to go home and they are going to say: Hello, Javier, you have come this far. But that teacher spurred me on, and here I am. I love him

With María Pujalte he has more than chemistry. What is between you?

A gross friendship. I love her. It has put the batteries well put two or three times in life.

Throwing him out?

She was the one who said to me one day: ‘Excuse me, Javier, I won’t tell you more times, I don’t want to disrespect you, but I think you need to go to therapy.’ And I said: tell me when and where because if you say so, I need it. And there began the most clarifying stage of my life. You never let those people escape because they have x-rayed you. There are people I can’t fool. That undresses me. She, Carmen Machi, Ricardo Darín. I want to work with them because it is when I am freest. Because you find it hard to get naked, because this is not so easy to act.

Who is the woman in your life?

Many. First the mother who bore me, the most wonderful woman in my life. Then the woman who gave birth to my children, and my girl, who are the most important women in my life. And then all the women who have helped me to be who I am. If someone has told me things are clear friends. The aunts have put the batteries all my life.

See if you are going to be the new man.

At fifty-three, new, new, I’m not. But they are out there, they are yet to come. We are working hard, we are realizing things that we have done wrong, putting ourselves at your side and trying to be apprentices of feminists. We need time, but I am in that work.

What would Juan, the politician he interprets, do in this crisis we are experiencing?

I would say outrageous from ignorance, even from the desire to do it right. But I wouldn’t have a fucking idea. I empathize with the stunned faces that politicians now have when they appear on the screen. They all have stunned faces. Or relief, because they are not on the front line, because, if they were, they would have no fucking idea of ​​what to do.

As an actor, that gallery of faces and rictus will be a mine.

There are many who, for the first time, are very real. For the first time there are many politicians who are saying even if they don’t say it ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen’. And that has never been said.

Do you see everything under the suit?

Everything. Those faces of I am going to say what I know, but I do not know more. We are doing this, but we don’t know where it is going. The writers and I called each other saying, have you seen that face? What will that face look like when the spotlight is turned off and you enter the room with your advisers? That is what we want to shoot.

How long did it take for Albelda’s boy to have that poise?

One day I realized that you had to breathe. I saw that other people were breathing. When they spoke, for example. You breathe and your head is filled with oxygen, you have the clearest ideas, you have paused everything, a magical silence is created. I have begun to breathe. I finally breathe.