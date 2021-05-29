Javier Cámara and Santiago Segura patrol our 75th Anniversary

Santiago Segura and Javier Cámara react to the best scenes in ‘Torrente. The dumb arm of the law’

“When I realize that 25 years have passed it gives me something, but then I think of the 75 of FOTOGRAMAS and I say to myself: ‘Well, there are people older than us'”. Santiago Segura could not miss our anniversary. Very elegant for the occasion, the director once again patrols the streets of Madrid with us and with a luxury companion: Javier Chamber. And it is that all waste is little to pay tribute to ‘Torrente, the stupid arm of the law’, the highest grossing, chaste and detestable hero in the history of our cinema. “The idea came from a character I created for a video of the green ecologists called Benito Villamarín Torrijos. He was a despicable fellow obsessed with military service. Some time later, I saw a man call a waitress ‘chinita’ in an oriental restaurant. He was violent to me, but I couldn’t stop looking at him “, remember. Seven years later, and at the height of the television villains created by series like Dallas or Falcon Crest, Santiago decided that it was time to bring him to the big screen. Although at first the film was conceived as a mix between Italian neorealism and cinéma vérité –“It was just him wandering around and doing his shit, until he ended up dead in a dump.”– He finally decided that it was best to find him a partner in crime. And the perfect actor to play Rafi appeared by chance.

A kamikaze team

“I was still a Dramatic Art student and, after doing my first theater show, Santiago came into the dressing room and told me: ‘You and I are going to make a movie together one day'”recalls Camera. It took seven years to fulfill his promise, but he did. Segura’s first battle was to convince Andrés Vicente Gómez, the only producer who dared with that script and suggested that Alfredo Landa star it, that Javier was more than just a television actor. The first sensation that invaded that young man was vertigo: “I did not have them all with me. Torrente connected with something very dirty, very picaresque and very Spanish, but he had jokes that could not be made now. I followed Segura like a kamikaze “.

“In my first idea for the film, Torrente ended up dead in a landfill” (Santiago Segura)

He was joined “A gallery of wonderful actors”, as Santiago himself defines them, with Chus Lampreave and Neus Asensi at the helm and a long string of cameos that became one of the hallmarks of the saga. “Trueba was a priest giving communion to Espartaco Santoni, Faemino y Cansado, Poli Díaz, Javier Bardem, Esther Cañadas, Carlos Moya, who asked me to appear in the second …” However, not all have responded the same to the director’s call. “I tried to make Mario Conde the villain of Torrente 4 and they said no. It was finally played by José Luis Moreno, who was charming. I also wanted to have Pitita Ridruejo and Gunilla von Bismarck at the Torrente 2 jet set party: Mission in Marbella, and they answered me that please “…

From Jack Nicholson to Tony Leblanc

After the success of the first installment, Segura did not hesitate to turn Torrente into a saga, one of the most successful in Spanish cinema. “The public liked that I played with the genres: it went from James Bond to prison movies, heist movies … There were even several remake attempts. Names like Oliver Stone, Jack Nicholson, Gérard Depardieu, Sacha Baron Cohen … But they realized that it was not easy. Human meanness is universal, but it was a very local story. Who are El Fary or Cañita Brava from Iowa? ” The director not only got exorbitant budgets –“For the fourth installment we have ten million euros”, he confesses – and some astronomical collections. He also started Javier Cámara in comedy –“I saw him lost: I was starting to work with Medem, Almodóvar, Coixet …”He jokes – and he got Tony Leblanc, who won his only Goya Prize with the film, in addition to the honorary one, to return to the cinema after 25 years without acting. “I managed to convince him, but the role seemed small to him. He told me that his return could not be like that. That Luisito Barbero or Alfonsito del Real could do this to me. To make him happy, I had to put more jokes in the script, which he later eliminated in editing. When shooting the first sequence, the whole team ended up applauding him. His children told me that he had given him ten more years of life with that character ”.

Both Santiago and Javier remember the shoot as a gymkhana full of anecdotes, but also complicated moments. “You had very bad milk. After my first take you said to me: ‘Are you going to do this badly?’ “, Camera launches. And the filmmaker responds: “I remember that I only gave you one indication: less is more, buddy.” And the formula worked. “There were people who told me: ‘this Javier Cámara is going to eat you in the movie.’

“In that script there were jokes that could not be made now” (Javier Cámara)

They were not wrong. In fact, it opened doors for him to some of his most important jobs.“I know that Almodóvar, before giving me the role of Bad Education, had seen Torrente”, Javier tells us. Although Santiago offered to star in The Amazing World of Borjamari and Pocholo and Father There Is Only One, they have never worked together again. Who knows if for Torrente 6? And no, this is not a joke. “It is something that is in the air. I love the character so why not shut it down somehow? If Sylvester Stallone did it with Rocky Balboa 17 years later … ”, Segura concludes.

This is the moving cover of our June issue starring Santiago Segura and Javier Cámara, who meet again to remember ‘Torrente: The stupid arm of the law’.