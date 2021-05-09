Javier Cámara and Fernando Trueba give us the 4 keys to the film

Our review of ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ (****) Preview, in scoop, of ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’

When Fernando Trueba was suggested to take to the movies ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’, a novel by Héctor Abad Faciolince that tells the story of the doctor and activist in the convulsive Medellín of the 70s, his first reaction was to refuse to do so. “I said it couldn’t and shouldn’t be done. But then I reconsidered and am so glad I did”, Tells us the director, who had not filmed since in 2016 he made ‘The Queen of Spain’, a continuation of ‘The girl of your eyes’.

Once he accepted, the main challenge was to find the protagonist of such a personal story. But, long before, chance came into play and put on his way to Javier Chamber. “Before this project existed, Javier stopped by before going to Colombia to do Narcos and we recommend the book to him. When he returned, he brought us the documentary ‘Carta a una sombra’ by Daniela, Héctor Abad’s daughter. And when they offered me this, I thought of him and said: ‘Too bad he’s not Colombian.’ But, in his first email, Héctor Abad told me that he reminded him a lot of his father “, explains Trueba.

The rest of the actors were selected in a casting in which the filmmaker felt freer than ever, because he did not know the country’s star system. “There was a wonderful mix of unknown performers with others who had been working their whole lives. We only saw talent around “, Javier confesses. “Patricia Tamayo and Juan Pablo Urrego, for example, make a real transfiguration. In the gestures, the affection, the way of hugging… ”.

With emotion on the surface

The filming of the film, which was awarded the Goya Award for Best Ibero-American Film and which was selected as a candidate for the Oscars for Colombia, was attended by some relatives and friends of the protagonist. But, without a doubt, the most emotional moment was when his son saw the final result. “He told us that he had hardly been able to see her, he had had a curtain of tears. I was in shock. In fact, whenever he came to the shoot he had to walk away crying “, concludes the director.

