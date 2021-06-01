Javier Calvo’s styling in ‘Mask Singer’ awakens the most melancholic part of the networks

On the last day of May, the second installment of Mask Singer 2 was broadcast. The imaginative contest is characterized, among other issues, by the high social audience it has, leading to several of the Twitter trends during its broadcast between memes and attempts to find out the animated contestants.

As soon as the gala began, the judges of the format appeared: Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, José Mota and Paz Vega, the novelty of this edition, which otherwise retains its original cast. The first two tend to stand out for their eclectic style, something that is almost always worth mentioning.

In the above program, almost prophetically, Javier Ambrossi honored Michael Jackson in Thriller in a tile red suit, black shoes and white socks, something especially striking, because it was precisely La Toya Jackson, the King of Pop’s sister, the first to be unmasked.

But this time the tables turned and the most commented image was that of her husband, Javier Calvo. And it is that, this one came with him hair combed up, glasses with blue lenses and transparent pasta and a red Balenciaga T-shirt.

What clearly seemed a tribute to the 2000s, caused a whole string of similarities among users of social networks.

A contestant on the reality show El Bus, broadcast on Antena 3 in 2000; the musical group whose origin lies in the iconic series Los Serrano, Santa Justa Klan (SJK); journalist Karmele Marchante; singer Justin Timberlake; the little brother of the protagonist of Lizzie McGuire; Bart Simpson himself and Dexter Holland, the lead singer of The Offspring, were among the comparisons.