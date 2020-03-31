1/5

The couple formed by Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz has decided to make a strong donation to one of the Madrid hospitals to help fight the coronavirus.

He La Paz hospital in Madrid He was the one who benefited from the donation of the couple of actors, who stood in solidarity due to the great difficulty in which any hospital in the world has recently been seen.

The donation consisted of one hundred thousand gloves nitrile and twenty thousand FFP2 surgical masks as mentioned by the actress on her Instagram account.

“After days of searching for a way to locate urgently needed medical supplies in these difficult times so that we can buy and donate them to hospitals, Javier and I finally found a source,” translation and description of Penélope’s publication.

Thanks to the logistical help from Indetex, they managed to buy the supplies that will go directly to the La Paz hospitalAs this is a way of helping those who have more work at the moment, in addition to the lack of material, this will mitigate a little the need to be looking everywhere.

After many days looking for a way to find the needed medical supplies to buy and donate to hospitals, finally, Penelope and I have found a way. Thanks to the logistical help from Inditex we have been able to buy 100,000 Nitrile gloves and 20,000 FFP2 type Masks, which have now arrived at the La Paz hospital in Madrid. Even with the enormous difficulties in obtaining and taking such fundamental health tools to their destinations, we hope that in a short time we will be able to donate other materials that are so necessary in this crisis. Thank you to each and every heroine and anonymous heroes who put their own health at risk to help heal and maintain the health of all of us. Thank you!!!! ❤️ . . After days of searching for a way to locate medical supplies that are urgently needed in these difficult times so that we could buy them and donate them to hospitals, Penelope and I finally found a source. Thanks to the logistic help of Indetex, we have been able to buy 100,000 Nitrilo gloves and 20,000 surgical FFP2 masks, which arrived today in La Paz hospital In Madrid. Even with the enormous difficulties that obtaining these essential sanitary materials and getting them to their destination present, we are hoping to be able to donate more supplies, so essential in these critical times, in the coming days. Our gratitude goes out to all the anonymous heroes and heroines who risk their own health to help cure and maintain the health of us all. Thank you!!! ❤️. . #repost @penelopecruzoficial. . #covid # covıd19 #coronavirus

“Our thanks to all the anonymous heroes and heroines who risk their own health to help heal and maintain the health of all of us. Thank you !!!”, ended Penelope with her message.

He also commented on his Instagram that they would try to donate even more supplies of this type, although getting and moving them is a bit complicated, they are hoping to continue helping more.

Javier Bardem shared the same message as Penélope In their official Instagram account, they will be of great help to the hospital, let’s hope that like them other celebrities share a little of what they have with people who currently lack products or services that would normally be easy to get.

