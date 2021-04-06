Javier Báez: “I will let my game speak for me”



Baez claims not to have given the Cubs an ultimatum.

After the juicy signature that Francisco Lindor earned with the New York Mets (10 years, $ 341 million), much has been said about the next on the list: his friend Javier Baez. The Puerto Rican he is in negotiations with the Chicago Cubs to extend his relationship with the franchise, as he could become a free agent next season.

“El Mago” confirmed that he did not set Opening Day as the deadline to talk about his contract, but rather suggested to his agent that he continue talking with the organization: “We’ll see what happens. They (his agent and the Cubs) are talking. I just keep playing. I’ll let my game speak for me“.

Báez was questioned precisely by the Lindor firm, expressing that he is very happy with what his compatriot has achieved, especially because he knows his process, where he came from. In addition, he says he will help his colleagues at shortstop land better contracts.

And indeed “The Magician” continues his game: this Monday he took the first ball of the year from the park and helped the Cubs to their third win in a row.