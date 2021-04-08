Javier Báez hit his second home run of the season with the Cubs (VIDEO)

The boricua Javier Baez, hit his second home run of the 2021 season on Wednesday Big leagues (MLB) with the Chicago Cubs, being a huge hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Wednesday’s matchday, shortstop Javier Baez, like all a golfer, he hit his second home run of the current 2021 season of the Big leagues with the Cubs, being a hit that took practically from the ground.

Here the video:

Baez He took advantage of a change in speed by Tyler Anderson that stayed very low, almost from the ground to get that huge homerun, which served so that the Cubs turned the scoreboard to 3-2 against the Pirates in the MLB 2021.

That peculiar home run of Javier Baez reached 367 feet and left the stadium at 99 miles per hour, a hit that shows the offensive capabilities of the Puerto Rican player from Cubs, that reached two full-turn hits in the nascent harvest of Big leagues.

Thanks to that home run, the Puerto Rican shortstop reached five RBIs in 25 at-bats with the Cubs in the first week of the 2021 season of MLB.