Javier Báez hit a Grand Slam in the Major Leagues

The boricua Javier Baez he connected superb Grand slam tonight in the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB with the Chicago Cubs.

“The Magician”, as he is known in the world of Big leagues, he walked a ball that stayed in the middle of the plate and sent it flying between left and center field at Wrigley Field.

Baez, who has gotten off to a slow start to the 2021 season, seems to be waking up and what better way than connecting this Grand slam to continue giving an advantage to his team that was winning 10-4 against the New York Mets.

Here the Grand slam:

10 runs without a home run then Javy had to go and RUIN IT. @BinnysBev pic.twitter.com/MbBLiH9CGm – Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 22, 2021

In this season, Javier Baez He is hitting just .203, 16 RBIs, five home runs and five stolen bases in the Big leagues.

The figure of the Puerto Rican in the Cubs, It is of utmost importance for the organization that will seek to get into the Playoffs of the MLB and seek the World Series title as well as in 2016.

He is still looking for the ball with such a blow that the Chicago slugger connected throughout the center and left field of Wrigley Field.