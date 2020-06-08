Javier Amieva Source: Courtesy

In July 2008, when the “war on drugs” threatened to become the nightmare that it is today, mexican businessmen of all sizes, they were eagerly looking for how to start business operations in other countries and how to shelter their capital, investments or lifelong savings while safeguarding their lives and the physical integrity of themselves and their families.

While I was in charge of a business incubator program in Texas at the time, I had the opportunity to meet with the former Consul of Mexico in Laredo, Texas, today Mexico’s ambassador to Kuwait, I am referring to Don Miguel Ángel Isidro Rodríguez who told me about him. than any program that encourages Mexican entrepreneurs to bring their business abroad It caused him a feeling of ambivalence, a bittersweet taste, and he feared that the commercial program I was promoting for the Texan government would seize opportunities for other Mexicans; I assured him that our program sought to expand binational investments and not promote capital migration. However, private entrepreneurs already knew what was coming and many capitals have left Mexico since then, today they face the lack of support in the pandemic, the lack of sensitivity and support programs and the announced threat and actions of the tax authorities. , who are squeezing and looking for ways to raise through legal resources, and in many cases without them, businessmen in Mexico are listening to the last call.

In those years – which not long ago, only 12 -, the deaths by the organized mafia were not counted by tens, hundreds or thousands but by almost isolated cases. Be that as it may then, it had achieved a “balance” with the criminal groups that allowed a relative social tranquility; However, already then Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), faced with the anger of what he called dispossession, had been sowing – among hungry and unscrupulous politicians who wanted to come to power for the simple reason of becoming rich – the seed of a government that replace the institutions of democracy with full control.

For almost two decades AMLO found sponsors among hurt unions and partner-members who received canonies of impunity in exchange not for money, but for a promise of support or immunity in the future elections and with the slogan of seeking financial support for the cause.

The cause was to end the governments that had been elected in a quasi-democracy and that were stealing the most, it is true, but nevertheless they maintained a balance of a precarious social peace that we long for today. Meanwhile, abroad, Mexico was gaining momentum and a macro economic growth, which was translated into an external image like that of a thriving country, everyone knew that politicians from all parties were stealing, but it was gaining ground, however AMLO had incubated the seed of instability, creating a false illusion and hope that only he would remedy the situation and offer to the poor of Mexico that they were many, but they will be less than those of us who count in the coming years the hope of what he gives them today but will not be able to sustain for many years.

AMLO is a born leader who achieved what no politician in the democratic life of Mexico had achieved and consolidated in elections the absolute control of the legislative powerBut his team has failed him and his decisions are wrong and fatal. AMLO grew up in an environment of family misfortunes and accidental deaths, in a political climate of unpunished abuse this stigmatized him. AMLO in his political youth in Tabasco, was one-eyed among the blind and always had the dream of being the maximum cacique and in the end he found a way to be one, but not to take advantage of what he had achieved; Today is perhaps too late, unfortunately not only for him, but for the entire country.

For example, today Mexico is no longer an attractive country to invest, except in some areas such as maquiladoras to take advantage of cheap labor; private medical industry so that the middle class or the wealthy pay the attention they need and that otherwise could not be served and service businesses that do not require investments, which could later be subject to expropriations.

This week the prestigious Forbes magazine released a report where it handles the official figures on investment reported by the Bank of Mexico and makes it clear that investors have already dumped more than two billion dollars of Government Bonds, in just one month, mistrust in the Mexican government is evident and investors will not wait to take unnecessary risks, many entrepreneurs they think that maybe today is the last call.

