Javier Alatorre and TV Azteca: I no longer pay attention to Hugo López Gatell

Javier Alatorre and TV Azteca have become the most popular hashtags in the trends on Twitter, right? Having told Mexicans that they should ignore the health authorities, specifically Hugo López Gatell.

It was when presenting the news of the press conference of the Mexican Secretary of Health that the famous presenter said those words that few would believe discrediting the authorities.

As every night, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell led the conference on # Covid_19 in Mexico. But his numbers and lectures have already become irrelevant. What’s more, we tell him with all his words, no longer pay attention to Hugo López-Gatell.

April 18, 2020

Even the same television station replied to Javier’s voice message on their social networks, making the situation more viral.

Many say that this message was launched after the determination of the Undersecretary of Health that all companies with non-essential activities should close at this time of the pandemic.

They don’t care about deaths. TV Azteca, its owner Salinas Pliego and Javier Alatorre today called for disobedience in the midst of the crisis # COVID19

Just yesterday the President warned that there will be punishments for the 15 businessmen who owe billions in taxes.

coincidence? pic.twitter.com/MLflFgdIUq – NASH CASTILLO (@Naxchelli)

April 18, 2020

Grupo Salinas president Ricardo Salinas Pliego previously said that Elektra would continue to be open in the face of the health alert for coronavirus in Mexico.

The businessman proclaimed himself against the activities stopping in the country since he assures us that the coronavirus would not bother us, especially if hunger, when facing the economic crisis after these measures.

