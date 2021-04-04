Javier Alarcón surrenders to the quality of America and places them as favorites for the title

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon, surrendered to the quality managed by the Club América de Santiago Solari on the MX League, nominating the team as one of the favorites for the title in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

America plays with balance and efficiency despite the absences. Solari’s great leadership and proper handling in the face of circumstances and adversities. Candidate for the title with certainty “, were the words of Javier Alarcón.

The experienced Imagen TV journalist left his message on his social networks, making clear the great balance and efficiency with which this team works, despite the significant casualties of Henry Martín and Sebastián Córdova.

Javier Alarcón was clear in his message, placing the Argentine Esteban Solari’s team as a great candidate for the title, after what they experienced until day 13 of this tournament where they are fighting for the top with Cruz Azul.

